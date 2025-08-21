Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Qatar’s Washington lobbyist invokes old antisemitic tropes in push for influence

Moran and his team have held dozens of meetings with members of Congress since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in 2023 that spurred the ongoing war in Gaza, mainly to talk about the Qatari role in the Middle East peace process

By
Gabby Deutch
August 21, 2025

During Jim Moran’s 24 years in Congress, the Virginia Democrat had a habit of putting his foot in his mouth, particularly when it came to his Jewish constituents. 

In 2003, he blamed the Jewish community for President George W....

