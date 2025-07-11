Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rep. Nellie Pou adapts to political life in a swing district

The progressive lawmaker eked out a victory in a politically evolving district that swung heavily to Trump. Now she’s facing a highly touted GOP challenger

By
Marc Rod
July 11, 2025

Rep. Nellie Pou (D-NJ) starts out her first re-election campaign at a crossroads: Running in a historically deep-blue district that President Trump surprisingly carried, she’s caught between her background as a liberal leader and the pressures of a purple...

Featured Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.