Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images
Sen. Mark Warner: U.S. strikes on Iran were a ‘success,’ but what happens next is critical
‘If the current status quo is the same a year from now and it actually leads towards further negotiation — success,’ Warner told JI
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) told Jewish Insider on Friday that he’s inclined to view the Trump administration’s strikes last month on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “success,” if negotiations with Tehran resume and barring substantial future retaliation from Iran....
