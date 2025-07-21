Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Sen. Mark Warner: U.S. strikes on Iran were a ‘success,’ but what happens next is critical

‘If the current status quo is the same a year from now and it actually leads towards further negotiation — success,’ Warner told JI

By
Marc Rod
July 21, 2025

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) told Jewish Insider on Friday that he’s inclined to view the Trump administration’s strikes last month on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “success,” if negotiations with Tehran resume and barring substantial future retaliation from Iran....

