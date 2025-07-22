Kevin Carter/Getty Images
The new normal for Jewish Democratic staffers on Capitol Hill: isolated, fearful, united
Facing antisemitism in the workplace, these staffers have turned to each other in group chats and at the Shabbat dinner table for comfort
On the night of May 21, several dozen young diplomats and political aides gathered at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington for a reception focused on humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.
The event was one of dozens of...
