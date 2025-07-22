Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The new normal for Jewish Democratic staffers on Capitol Hill: isolated, fearful, united

Facing antisemitism in the workplace, these staffers have turned to each other in group chats and at the Shabbat dinner table for comfort

By
Gabby Deutch
July 22, 2025

On the night of May 21, several dozen young diplomats and political aides gathered at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington for a reception focused on humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza. 

The event was one of dozens of...

Featured Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.