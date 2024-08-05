What You Should Know

After a tense weekend — one in which Israelis simultaneously went about their daily lives while also waiting for the country’s Homefront Command to notify them of an impending reprisal attack from Iran and Hezbollah — Israel remains on edge, with reports that such an attack could happen in a matter of hours.

Secretary of State Tony Blinkenreportedly told his counterparts in the G7 in a Sunday phone call that they are uncertain what kind of attack Iran plans to launch on Israel — but that such an attack could come as soon as today. He encouraged the officials to continue diplomatic pressure on the Islamic republic and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah to moderate any potential attack to prevent an expanded regional war.

But despite the impending threat, Israeli officials are expressing confidence that its Western allies would come to its defense in the event of a missile and drone attack from Iran and Hezbollah, as Israel prepares for the threatened response to the assassination of leading Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists last week, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.

Following a flurry of phone calls with leading U.S. and U.K. officials, Israeli sources told JI that cooperation to intercept missiles aimed at Israel, similar to the kind that took place during the April 14 Iranian attack, was on the table.

The officials’ confidence comes despite reports of a heated conversation last Thursday between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The day after the call, Biden said that the conversation was “very direct.”

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Biden told Netanyahu “stop bullshitting me.” The president said that, while the U.S. will help defend Israel, the president felt Jerusalem was taking actions, such as the assassinations, that increased regional tensions. Biden also reportedly told Netanyahu, “Don’t take the president for granted,” because he may not be as willing to come to Israel’s defense in the future.

According to the White House readout, Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.” Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, was also on the call.

A similar dynamic came to the fore with relations between Jerusalem and London. The new, Labour-led government in the U.K. withdrew its objection to the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last month, something a senior Israeli official said was “very disappointing … a wrong decision in principle [that] goes against justice and truth and violates the right of all democracies to fight terror.” U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy was critical of Israel following a visit and said last week that he sought “new advice on Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law” that could halt arm sales to the Jewish state.

Yet Israeli officials were encouraged by U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey’s visit last week. Gallant’s office released a statement that he and Healey discussed “their shared commitment to maintaining and further strengthening cooperation in a number of strategic and military areas, including the field of intelligence.” More below on the new U.K. government’s approach to Israel.