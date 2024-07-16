Worthy Reads

The Musk Effect: Tablet’s David Samuels considers how Elon Musk’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump shortly after the weekend’s assassination attempt could impact the November presidential election. “Through an instant of indelible personal courage, following a mostly disastrous one-term presidency, Trump created an opportunity for redemption, not just for himself but for the portion of the country he represents, the part that the billionaire elite is so eager to discard. Elon Musk grasped Trump’s hand. In doing so, the two men opened up a portal between the American past and the American future that simply didn’t exist before that gun went off. It is now up to Americans to decide whether we want to step into that portal or continue on as bots in a maze administered by narrow technocrats from both parties whose judgment on every significant public issue — domestic and foreign, from education, to building a fair and strong economy, to race, to the Middle East, to Afghanistan and Iraq, to China, to Russia, to COVID — has proven disastrous, and who govern by conspiracy theories, chicanery, and lies.” [Tablet]

Turn Down the Heat: In Newsweek, former White House Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt warns of the rise in inflammatory rhetoric in politics, following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. “In the Jewish tradition, the key principle guiding our behavior toward others is that each person is made in God’s image. Too many politicians, media figures, and political operatives seem to have forgotten that no matter how deeply they believe someone is making wrong, even harmful decisions, human life is equally, infinitely valuable. That is a major problem. In a sense, the rest of our religious and political traditions flow from that principle. Everything we do together as Americans is geared toward seeking to provide others with the opportunity to live as free and dignified equals. When our politics are infected with rhetoric suggesting that violence is appropriate, it is a sign that we have lost sight of the purpose of politics in the first place. It is a sign that we are losing our humanity.” [Newsweek]

Can He Change Iran?:The New York Times’ Farnaz Fassihi profiles Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian following his victory in this month’s elections. “Mr. Pezeshkian has said that he wants to steer Iran toward becoming more prosperous, more open socially and more engaged with the West. In an opinion column published in The Tehran Times on Saturday, he described his foreign policy as ‘opportunity driven,’ strengthening ties with allies Russia and China, but also open to cooperating with the European Union. He said Iran would not ‘respond to pressure’ by the United States. Whether Mr. Pezeshkian can deliver on these changes remains to be seen. Predecessors tried and failed. But he has an opportunity, albeit limited, because Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top authority on all major state issues, has endorsed him and instructed subordinates to work with the new president.” [NYTimes]

Hatred Then and Now: In The Times of Israel, former Bloomberg reporter Gwen Ackerman, who is a dual Israeli-American citizen, reflects on antisemitism past and present. “Today, when I listen to the news from the U.S., and how university students suffer, I cry. And I wish there were more people that age who would stand up and fight against this insanity. I wish that there was a student like the one who stood up for me multiplied by tens of thousands who would stand against those crazy crowds. … I think I always suspected it would happen again. And now, as a people, we are facing a potential disaster far wider, broader, and possibly more deadly Holocaust than what we have ever faced before. A friend recently wondered aloud if we would be the ones to live through or die in the next destruction of the House of Israel. Another pondered if we would be fighting in tunnels like the Maccabees of old.” [TOI]