Daily Kickoff
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at Sen. Marco Rubio’s shifting foreign policy views as former President Donald Trump considers the Florida senator as a potential running mate, report on how French Jews are reacting to this week’s elections results and preview next week’s commemoration in Buenos Aires of the AMIA Jewish Community Center bombing. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Mark Pincus, Andrei Kozlov and Emmanuel Nahshon.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: Va. court to decide whether American Muslims for Palestine must hand over financial documents; Why Camp Ramah in New England drew a red line against anti-Zionism among its staff; Israel’s Olympic team prepares for sport and security. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- Republicans from around the country will head to Milwaukee, this weekend ahead of the Republican National Convention, which kicks off on Monday.
- The U.N. Relief and Works Agency is holding a donor fundraising conference in New York today. UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini is expected to release a planned statement of political support for the embattled U.N. group — and the U.S. is one of the more than 80 signatories to the letter, two sources in Israel and one in the U.S. confirmed to Jewish Insider yesterday. This comes despite the U.S. freeze on funding to the organization through early 2025, which it began earlier this year following the revelation that numerous UNRWA employees in Gaza hold membership in Palestinian terrorist groups and that some participated in the Oct. 7 terror attack. The conference comes a day after a report that Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent UNRWA officials a letter alleging that the agency is employing 100 known members of terror groups. Lazzarini acknowledged in a letter to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was viewed by JI, that at least 11 of the 100 identified Hamas members employed by UNRWA have been hired in the last 14 months.
- Israel is sending a delegation to Cairo to continue talks aimed at negotiating a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement that have been ongoing over the last week between Cairo and Doha, Qatar.
- U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy is headed to Israel this weekend for meetings with senior Israeli officials. Lammy, who was appointed the U.K.’s top diplomat following elections last week, will also visit Yad Vashem on the trip.
What You Should Know
Anticipation for President Joe Biden’s press conference on Thursday night was sky high as he faced a growing mutiny from within the Democratic Party following his poor performance at the first presidential debate. By the time the press conference began, 14 House and Senate Democrats had already called for him to step aside, with more anticipated, Jewish Insider’s senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch reports.
For nearly an hour, Biden fielded questions from reporters on NATO, Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war and — of course — his fitness to serve a second term in office and his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump.
The Biden onstage last night was who Democrats had hoped to see at the debate: occasionally rambling, sometimes bungling names, but generally cogent and forceful. He spoke in detail about defense policy and the economy, rattling off facts and figures of his administration’s accomplishments. And he pledged to stay in the race.
“I’m in this to complete the job I started,” Biden said, making clear that he is ignoring the pleas of a growing number of Democrats for him to step aside. He cast doubt on a slew of recent polls showing him losing to Trump while also saying polls don’t matter, because the race doesn’t start “in earnest” until after Labor Day.
“A lot can happen. But I think I’m the best call. I believe I’m the best qualified to govern, and I think I’m the best qualified to win,” he said.
At one point, the president quipped that his “numbers in Israel are better than they are here,” a reference to recent polling that shows him lagging behind former President Donald Trump in several critical states.
In response to a question about his handling of the war in Gaza, Biden criticized Israel’s leadership, urged the country to accept a cease-fire deal and noted that Israel can still pursue Hamas’ leaders even after the war ends.
“There’s a lot of things in retrospect I wish I had been able to convince Israelisto do, but the bottom line is we have a chance now. It’s time to end this war. That doesn’t mean walk away from going after [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and Hamas,” Biden said. “I support Israel. But this war cabinet is one of the most conservative war cabinets in the history of Israel. And there’s no ultimate answer other than a two-state solution here.”
At one point, Biden claimed that Hamas faced “growing dissatisfaction” in the West Bank. But recent polling from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research indicates that support for Hamas among West Bank Palestinians is on the upswing — and that the terror group is actually viewed more positively in the West Bank than in Gaza.
After Biden wrapped up the press conference, reporters started shouting questions, and he took a final one: Would he reconsider his decision to stay in the race?
“No, unless they came back and said, there’s no way you can win,” Biden said, adding in a whisper: “No one’s saying that. No poll’s saying that.”
But even as Biden’s performance quieted some of his critics, another trickle of House Democrats — including House Intelligence Committee ranking member Jim Himes (D-CT) — called on him to step aside. The end result is Biden pressing ahead with his reelection, his party divided and no clear end to the stalemate. The fight for the soul of the Democratic Party grinds on.
rubio’s run
How Marco Rubio’s changed foreign policy views are making him more palatable to Trump
As former President Donald Trump finalizes his choice for a running mate, allies of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a top contender for the vice presidential slot, have argued that he would be a valuable addition to the ticket, citing his appeal to Latino voters, his ties to key donors and his foreign policy chops, among other draws. But Rubio’s rise has also raised concerns among traditional GOP hawks and conservative pro-Israel foreign policy experts who once viewed the Cuban American senator as one of the strongest defenders of a muscular approach to international engagement that has struggled to compete with the ascendant populism dominating the party, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
‘Trumpier’ turn: Now, some of his critics say, Rubio’s conversion from an erstwhile Trump critic to a MAGA ally has cast doubt on the sincerity of his commitment to the hawkish foreign policy vision he had long espoused, most notably as a presidential candidate in 2016, when was highly critical of Trump’s America First platform. Rubio, now 53, “was very much in the McCain and McConnell internationalist camp as a candidate for president in 2016,” one prominent former supporter who has served in Republican administrations told JI earlier this week, referring to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “The switch to a Trumpier line seems motivated partly by Trump’s influence on the party, and in that sense Rubio may be moving closer to the average Republican voter.”
tehran trouble
Washington warned of Iranian influence in Gaza protests. Now what?
An unexpected announcement earlier this week from the top U.S. intelligence official that Iranian government-aligned actors are infiltrating, stoking and even funding anti-Israel protests in the U.S. raised alarm bells among members of Congress and foreign policy experts. But while Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, warned of Iran “becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts,” she included little in the way of a policy response, beyond urging “all Americans to remain vigilant as they engage online with accounts and actors they do not personally know,” Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Couched concerns: After Haines’ warning, Biden administration officials speaking about the Iranian threat have been careful to combine their concerns with statements affirming activists’ right to protest and arguing that they have been doing so “in good faith.” None of them have raised concerns about the protesters’ conduct, despite remarks from President Joe Biden in May calling out violence and antisemitism at some campus protests. Nor have the administration officials who spoke publicly about the alert expressed fear that protesters may have been compromised by Iranian actors seeking to exert influence in the American democratic system.
30 years on
Memorial for Buenos Aires Jewish center bombing to highlight connection to Oct. 7 terrorism
Thirty years after a Lebanese suicide bomber aligned with Hezbollah killed 85 people at a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, senior government officials from the U.S. and around the world will gather in Argentina next week to mark the solemn anniversary of the unresolved crime. No one has been brought to justice for the attack, which took place on July 18, 1994, at the Associación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), a hub of the Buenos Aires Jewish community, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Still exists: The commemoration will highlight “that there has been no justice for Argentina and for the community,” U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley told JI on Monday. More than that, though, the event will serve as a reminder that “terrorism still exists,” Stanley said. “That was dramatically pointed out on Oct. 7 when this time it was Iran and Hamas, versus here in Argentina, it was Iran and Hezbollah. But it’s still happening.” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) will be in Buenos Aires for the 30th anniversary events, alongside officials from Israel and the leaders of several international Jewish organizations. Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected to attend the official memorial event. Shelley Greenspan, the White House Jewish liaison, will represent the Biden administration at the event.
french twist
French Jews reel over shock election results boosting extreme parties
Many in France celebrated the unexpected victory of a left-wing coalition in blocking the rise of Marine Le Pen’s controversial far-right party in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. But for the country’s Jewish community – the largest in Europe – the results cast a gloomy outlook on their future, although it is unlikely to spark mass immigration to Israel, at least for now, those who spoke to Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash this week said.
Gloomy outlook: “This is the worst parliament since the Shoah if you look at all the seats gained on the extreme right and all those gained on the extreme left,” Ariel Kandel, CEO of Qualita, an umbrella organization for French immigrants to Israel, told JI. “And those numbers will just keep on growing.”
funding feud
Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans pass measure to claw back UNRWA funding with no support from Democrats
The House Foreign Affairs Committee split along party lines on a bill seeking to rescind U.S. funding previously provided to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency before the administration and Congress froze funding to the U.N. body earlier this year, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
U.N. Angst: Every Democrat on the committee voted against a bill that aims to claw back any unspent funds provided by the United States to UNRWA before the administration and Congress froze payments to the U.N. agency earlier this year. Four Democrats voted with Republicans for a bill that seeks to financially penalize the United Nations for granting enhanced status and privileges to the Palestinians.
endorsement watch
RJC endorses challengers to eight endangered House Democrats
The Republican Jewish Coalition on Thursday announced its first round of endorsements of GOP lawmakers challenging incumbent Democrats in swing districts, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. All of the districts are rated as toss-ups by the Cook Political Report.
Who they picked: The group’s eight endorsees include military veteran and police officer Gabe Evans, challenging Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO); NASCAR driver and Maine state legislator Austin Theriault, challenging Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME); former Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM), challenging Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM); military veteran Laurie Buckhout, challenging Rep. Don Davis (D-NC); Ohio state Rep. Derek Merrin, challenging Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH); Ohio state Rep. Kevin Coughlin, challenging Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH); Pennsylvania state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, challenging Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA); and businessman Rob Bresnahan, challenging Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA).
Worthy Reads
The Ayatollah’s Anxiety: In The Atlantic, Arash Azizi considers Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rationale for allowing Masoud Pezeshkian, the least extreme of the presidential candidates, to stand for election; Pezeshkian won a runoff last week to succeed President Ebrahim Raisi. “Khamenei has to be aware that the societal base for his regime is only shrinking. The mix of political repression and economic failure has proved unsurprisingly unpopular. A majority of Iranians refused to vote not only in this election but also in the three elections before it, starting in 2020. Even the reformists joined an official boycott this year, something normally more the province of young radicals and abroad-based opposition. … Raisi’s death in a strange helicopter crash on May 19 provided the opening for Khamenei to recalibrate his relationship with the reformists and centrists. Pezeshkian was disqualified from running for president in 2021. Earlier this year, he was denied even a parliamentary run; Khamenei then personally intervened to allow him to enter and win the race for the Tabriz seat he has held since 2008. For this presidential election, he was the only one of three reformist candidates to be approved.” [TheAtlantic]
Don’t Forget Women Hostages: In Time, Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog calls for renewed attention to the plight of the female hostages still being held in Gaza. “The medieval brutality of the Hamas invasion into Israel on Oct. 7, widely documented, indeed seems to belong to a different era. But it hits notes of fear and terror that are so primal, so visceral, so chillingly familiar to us women. Millennia of vulnerability have been encoded in our bodies. We can conjure in our imaginations the darkest images of women captured in war, paraded through the streets as trophies, kept in cages, subject to every whim of their captors. It is a reality in which the darkest and most brutal of human impulses are laid bare. There is no moderating or civilizing force. This should alarm every single one of us. The significance of this particular brand of violence against women, of the reported ongoing crimes against the female hostages in Gaza, is that the rule of law, so carefully put in place over centuries of progress, is being actively disregarded and defiled.” [Time]
Notes on the North: In The Times of Israel, former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren, previously a member of Knesset, argues that Israel needs to take a harder stance against Hezbollah as the Iran-backed terror group continues to attack Israel’s north. “Israel is losing the north, but the loss will not be of land alone. Endangered, too, is the state’s commitment to defend all of our citizens irrespective of their place of residence, to preserve our precious human and natural resources, and to deter our enemies. Nor will that fate be confined to the north but, along with Hezbollah’s southward-creeping rocket fire, it will eventually afflict the center. A new northern border running from Haifa to Kfar Saba is not unimaginable, or even from Ra’anana to Netanya.” [TOI]
See You in Court, Columbia: In The Wall Street Journal, Michael Gross, a doctoral student at Columbia University, explains his decision to file a lawsuit against his university over its handling of antisemitism. “When I met with the nursing school’s dean of student affairs after Thanksgiving, she questioned whether other Jews who had raised concerns were actually students. She defended the students harassing Jews on the grounds of ‘free speech.’ In the spring, another dean dismissed my concerns of antisemitism as a nonissue and said I was describing a ‘lack of civility’ but not antisemitism. No wonder the situation at Columbia has deteriorated. Passive and morally confused leaders have tacitly encouraged the threats of violence against Jewish students. By failing to oppose antisemitism from the outset, they’ve fostered the creation of a de facto no-go zone for Jews. The 2023-24 school year is over, but antisemitism remains rampant in the summer semester, and I expect it to become worse in the fall. If students are setting up encampments when the campus is less busy, they are unlikely to back down when it is bustling.” [WSJ]
Word on the Street
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will place a hold on all nominations for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, accusing the office of being in violation of the law over its failure to deliver its assessment to Congress on the status of Iran’s nuclear program, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports…
Capitol Hill sources told The Times of Israel that the window for the White House to broker a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia has closed…
Zynga founder Mark Pincus, who donated nearly $1 million to the Biden Victory Fund, joined calls for the president to end his reelection bid, calling instead for an open convention to select the Democratic nominee…
Related Cos. founder and chairman Stephen Ross is departing the real estate company he built and will focus his efforts on his new company, Related Ross, as well as his majority stake in the Miami Dolphins and Miami’s Formula One race…
Mathias Döpfner and KKR are discussing a potential breakup of Axel Springer, splitting the media conglomerate’s classifieds websites and its media assets…
Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating an assault against a Jewish man in the city’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood as a hate crime…
Delta Airlines announced a change in policy that will bar crew members from wearing flag pins of countries other than the U.S., following a controversy in which the company’s X account responded to a photo of a flight attendant wearing a pin of the Palestinian flag…
Lior Raz is in the cast of the upcoming “Gladiator 2,” and appears in the film’s trailer, released yesterday…
Longtime Israeli diplomat Emmanuel Nahshon announced his resignation from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing ideological differences with the current government…
A newly released IDF report into operational failures on Oct. 7 found that the Israeli military made a number of grave errors in its response to Hamas’ terror attack on the community of Kibbutz Be’eri…
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallantcalled for a state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7, including an investigation of himself, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who has argued that a probe should happen only after the war is over — IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar.
The Wall Street Journal interviewed former hostage Andrei Kozlov, a month after IDF special forces conducted a daring daytime operation in Nuseirat to rescue Kozlov and three others who had been held since Oct. 7; Kozlov and two of the other hostages were held in the home of a journalist affiliated with Hamas…
Iran’s interim foreign ministersaid the Islamic republic is engaging in indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. through an Omani interlocutor…
The Guardian interviewedparticipants in Iran’s Women, Life, Freedom protests about the results of last week’s presidential election, finding overwhelming cynicism over the election of Masoud Pezeshkian, billed as the “reformist” candidate…
A Marshall Islands-flagged tanker that had been held by Iran for more than a year after being seized while carrying $50 million in oil from Kuwait reached international waters…
A U.S. defense report released this week indicated that Houthi rebels fired an Iranian cruise missile at a Norwegian-flagged tanker in December, showing a direct link between the Yemeni militia group and its sponsor in Tehran…
Jack Schlossbergis joiningVogue as a political correspondent…
Pic of the Day
Israeli President Isaac Herzog accepted the credentials of incoming Japanese Ambassador Arai Yusuke on Thursday. Herzog also met with the incoming ambassadors from Italy, Kenya, Peru and Kazakhstan.
Birthdays
Best-selling author, screenwriter and playwright, Delia Ephron turns 80…
FRIDAY: Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Human Rights Council, Rita E. Hauser turns 90… Former Rep. (R-OK) for 16 years, Marvin Henry “Mickey” Edwards turns 87… Former executive director of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council, Dan Botnick… Canadian journalist, social activist and author, Michele Landsberg turns 85… Former member of the Florida House of Representatives for eight years, Franklin Sands turns 84… Professor of religion at the University of Vermont, he was an adviser to Bernie Sanders on his 2016 presidential campaign, as an undergraduate at Yale his roommate was Joe Lieberman, Richard Sugarman turns 80… Co-founder of Imagine Entertainment, Brian Grazer turns 73… Board certified lactation consultant in NYC, Rhona Yolkut… Founding executive director (now retired) of Newton, Mass.-based Gateways: Access to Jewish Education, Arlene Remz… Co-owner of the Midland Group with holdings in steel, shipping, real estate, agriculture and sports, Eduard Shifrin turns 64… Former member of the Knesset for the Blue and White party, he grew up in Raleigh, N.C., as Albert Rosenthal, Alon Tal turns 64… Chief television critic for The New York Times, James “Jim” Poniewozik turns 56… Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, Jessica Rosenworcel turns 53… Israeli journalist and former member of Knesset for the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Anastassia Michaeli turns 49… Founder of Innovation Policy Solutions, a D.C.-based health care consulting and advocacy firm, Jennifer Leib… Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) turns 48… Israeli news anchor, television presenter and journalist, Yonit Levi turns 47… Winner of an Olympic gold medal (Athens, 2004) and a silver medal (Sydney, 2000) as a freestyle swimmer, Scott Daniel Goldblatt turns 45… Co-founder of Aspiration online banking and investing firm, Joseph N. Sanberg turns 45… Senior reporter at CNN, Edward-Isaac Dovere… Partner in the Des Moines-based public relations firm AdelmanDean Group, Liz Rodgers Adelman… Israeli media personality, sociologist and fashion and jewelry designer, Ortal Ben Dayan turns 43… President of executive communications firm A.H. Levy & Co based in NYC, Alex Halpern Levy… Registered nurse now living in Jerusalem, Rena Meira Rotter… Benjamin Birnbaum… Actress, she is well known for playing a Jewish character on television (the title character in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), though she herself is not of Jewish descent, Rachel Brosnahan turns 34…
SATURDAY: Scottsdale, Ariz., resident, retired teacher, Howie K. Kipnes… Actor whose films have grossed more than $9.7 billion, his maternal grandmother was Anna Lifschutz, a Jewish immigrant from Minsk, he is best known as the title character in the “Indiana Jones” film series, Harrison Ford turns 82… Clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Michael W. Cohen, MD… Ridgefield, Conn., resident, Louis Panzer… Lecturer on the federal budget process following 37 years at various federal agencies, Johnny Cahn… Co-host of “Pardon the Interruption” on ESPN since 2001, Anthony Irwin “Tony” Kornheiser turns 76… Actress, best known for her role as Frenchy in “Grease,” Edith “Didi” Conn turns 73… Author of crime and suspense novels, Andrew Klavan turns 70… Guide and educator at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Rabbi Dr. Eric Marshall Lankin… Senior manager of regulatory and legislative affairs at PJM Interconnection, Stuart Widom… Country music artist, Victoria Lynn Shaw turns 62… Television executive and producer, Carolyn Strauss turns 61… Film director and screenwriter, Shari Springer Berman turns 61… Television writer, David X. Cohen turns 58… Author and journalist, Katie Roiphe turns 56… Chief legal officer and chief policy officer at HackerOne, Ilona Cohen… Owner of the D.C. area franchises of SafeSplash Swim Schools, Jennifer Rebecca Goodman Lilintahl… Founder of Omanut Collective and COO of Shefa, Sarah Persitz… Director of major gifts at American Friends of Magen David Adom, Yishai Mizrahi… Creator, writer and producer of the TV show “Casual” which ran from 2015 to 2018, Alexander “Zander” Sutton Lehmann turns 37… Aspen, Colo.-based neuro-linguistic programming coach, she is also the CEO and founder of entertainment agency Art of Air, Ariana Gradow… Managing director at BDT & MSD Partners, Nicholas Avery Newburger… Managing partner at Surround Ventures, Jared Kash… Television and film actor, Wyatt Jess Oleff (family name was Olefsky) turns 21… Managing partner of KGS (Kohlmann Grünstein Shmulevich) Ventures, he serves on the N.Y. metro board of American Technion Society, Eric A. Kohlmann… Reporter at Punchbowl News, Max Cohen…
SUNDAY: Architect and urban designer, identified with Habitat 67, a housing complex built in conjunction with Expo 67 (the 1967 Montreal World’s Fair), Moshe Safdie turns 86… MLB pitcher for 11 seasons, now a sportscaster and author, he won the Cy Young Award and was an MLB All Star in 1980, Steve Stone turns 77… Los Angeles resident, Susan Farrell… Film producer, best known for the “Lethal Weapon” series, the first two “Die Hard” movies and the “Matrix” trilogy, Joel Silver turns 72… Co-founder and managing director of Beverly Hills Private Wealth, Scott M. Shagrin… Chairman and CEO of both Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners, Howard Lutnick turns 63… Venture capitalist at Breyer Capital, James W. Breyer turns 63… Media columnist for the Chicago Tribune until 2021, Phil Rosenthal turns 61… U.S. permanent representative to the U.N. Human Rights Council, she is the daughter and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, Ambassador Michèle Taylor turns 58… Principal at Full Court Press Communications, Daniel Eli Cohen… Member of the Washington State Senate until 2023, David S. Frockt turns 55… President and CEO at the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, Renee Wizig-Barrios… Rapper and record producer from Brooklyn known as “Ill Bill,” he is the producer, founder and CEO of Uncle Howie Records, William “Bill” Braunstein turns 52… Professor in the department of genetics at the Harvard Medical School, David Emil Reich, Ph.D. turns 50… Fashion designer and cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Dorit Kemsley turns 48… Retired mixed martial artist, now a life coach, Emily Peters-Kagan turns 43… Editor-in-chief of the Washington Free Beacon, Eliana Yael Johnson turns 40… Interior designer and owner of Tribe By Design, Tehillah Braun… Professional golfer with four tournament wins in the Asian and European tours, David Lipsky turns 36… Founder at Bashert Group and head of a NYC-based family office, Daniel B. Jeydel… Program officer at Crown Family Philanthropies in Chicago, Rachel Giattino… Reporter covering housing and the homebuilding industry for The Wall Street Journal, Nicole Friedman… Director of Chabad Georgetown, Rabbi Menachem Shemtov… Creator of the Instagram feed called Second Date Shadchan, Elizabeth Morgan (Lizzy) Brenner…