What You Should Know

Anticipation for President Joe Biden’s press conference on Thursday night was sky high as he faced a growing mutiny from within the Democratic Party following his poor performance at the first presidential debate. By the time the press conference began, 14 House and Senate Democrats had already called for him to step aside, with more anticipated, Jewish Insider’s senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch reports.

For nearly an hour, Biden fielded questions from reporters on NATO, Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war and — of course — his fitness to serve a second term in office and his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump.

The Biden onstage last night was who Democrats had hoped to see at the debate: occasionally rambling, sometimes bungling names, but generally cogent and forceful. He spoke in detail about defense policy and the economy, rattling off facts and figures of his administration’s accomplishments. And he pledged to stay in the race.

“I’m in this to complete the job I started,” Biden said, making clear that he is ignoring the pleas of a growing number of Democrats for him to step aside. He cast doubt on a slew of recent polls showing him losing to Trump while also saying polls don’t matter, because the race doesn’t start “in earnest” until after Labor Day.

“A lot can happen. But I think I’m the best call. I believe I’m the best qualified to govern, and I think I’m the best qualified to win,” he said.

At one point, the president quipped that his “numbers in Israel are better than they are here,” a reference to recent polling that shows him lagging behind former President Donald Trump in several critical states.

In response to a question about his handling of the war in Gaza, Biden criticized Israel’s leadership, urged the country to accept a cease-fire deal and noted that Israel can still pursue Hamas’ leaders even after the war ends.

“There’s a lot of things in retrospect I wish I had been able to convince Israelisto do, but the bottom line is we have a chance now. It’s time to end this war. That doesn’t mean walk away from going after [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and Hamas,” Biden said. “I support Israel. But this war cabinet is one of the most conservative war cabinets in the history of Israel. And there’s no ultimate answer other than a two-state solution here.”

At one point, Biden claimed that Hamas faced “growing dissatisfaction” in the West Bank. But recent polling from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research indicates that support for Hamas among West Bank Palestinians is on the upswing — and that the terror group is actually viewed more positively in the West Bank than in Gaza.

After Biden wrapped up the press conference, reporters started shouting questions, and he took a final one: Would he reconsider his decision to stay in the race?

“No, unless they came back and said, there’s no way you can win,” Biden said, adding in a whisper: “No one’s saying that. No poll’s saying that.”

But even as Biden’s performance quieted some of his critics, another trickle of House Democrats — including House Intelligence Committee ranking member Jim Himes (D-CT) — called on him to step aside. The end result is Biden pressing ahead with his reelection, his party divided and no clear end to the stalemate. The fight for the soul of the Democratic Party grinds on.