Worthy Reads

Forgetting Nuremberg: In The Wall Street Journal, Rabbi Daniel Feldman considers how the recent International Criminal Court chief prosecutor’s effort to seek arrest warrants for top Israeli and Hamas officials does a disservice to the legacy of the Nuremberg Trials. “The ICC’s arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas military leader in Gaza, equate the attacker and defender in the context of war, a fallacy that was itself highlighted at Nuremberg. This was addressed explicitly by the judges in the Einsatzgruppen Trial of the Nazis’ paramilitary death squads, one of the subsequent Nuremberg proceedings held by U.S. military courts at the same location. … The stark contrast between the two sides in World War II can be further summed up as follows: The Nazis committed their acts so that millions would die; the Allies killed the people they did so that millions more wouldn’t die. In peacetime, no citizen can decide that the ends justify the means and kill his neighbor; therein lies society’s collapse. War, by contrast, must be judged consequentially, meaning the ends have to be allowed to justify the means. There is no escaping a cost-benefit analysis, as painful as it may be. In that light, the opposite purposes of the Nazis and the Allies are clear.” [WSJ]

Diplomatic Straddling: The Washington Post’s Jason Willick suggests that President Joe Biden needs to take a stronger stance on the Israel-Hamas war. “Israel has a political and strategic need to finish off Hamas as a fighting force in Gaza. Hamas has an existential need to survive to fight another day, the winds of global opinion increasingly at its back. The Biden administration appears to have been laboring for months on the assumption that this contradiction can be papered over with sufficiently elaborate diplomacy. The result has been a predictably failed cycle of cease-fire back and forths. It’s time for President Biden to stop trying to bridge unbridgeable gaps and use his power to force one side or the other to submit to American will. That means either fully backing Israel’s military aim of wiping out Hamas, or else forthrightly demanding an end to the war that leaves Hamas in power. Biden has resisted taking either tack out of political calculation, but his anguished diplomatic straddling has reached the end of the line.” [WashPost]

Doomed Strategy: In Foreign Policy, Aaron David Miller and Steven Simon posit that President Joe Biden’s efforts to implement a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas are doomed. “Indeed, for [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, time is an ally. For Biden, time is an enemy ticking down against an Israel-Hamas war that he’s desperate to end and has little immediate prospect of doing so. Even if the two sides manage to commit to some version of the comprehensive plan put forth by Biden and Netanyahu, it’s more than likely that they’ll only be able to implement the first phase. With less than zero mutual trust, even that would be nothing short of a small miracle. Based on our experience, Middle East negotiations tend to have two speeds — slow and slower. And these are not traditional negotiations. The principal Palestinian decision-maker is entombed somewhere in Gaza, or possibly Egypt; neither of the two leaders has any confidence that the other will comply with an agreement, no matter how limited; and the negotiations are being carried out indirectly by parties — the United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt — whose goals are not always strictly aligned.” [ForeignPolicy]



Shifting on Saudi: The Financial Times’ Felicia Schwartz and Andrew England look at the Biden administration’s shift on Saudi Arabia, with which it had strained relations in the first half of Biden’s presidency. “In part, the dramatic shift in tone is a reflection of how Biden’s foreign policy has been driven by events rather than ideology, just as Barack Obama’s was before him. The volatile Middle East perennially sucks in US presidents even as they seek to pivot away from the region, a factor brought into sharper focus after Hamas’s October 7 attack ignited the group’s war with Israel. Key moments in the relationship It also underlines the importance to American domestic politics of energy from the Gulf; although the US has reduced its dependence on oil imports, what happens in the Middle East still affects global prices. But at its core was a realpolitik realisation in Washington that in the game of great-power competition, Saudi Arabia was too important to ignore, with concerns that if the administration did not engage with Riyadh, a traditional US ally would fall deeper into the orbit of China and Russia. ‘How do you keep Russia from aligning with Saudi Arabia? You have to have a relationship [with the Saudis]; how do you keep China from aligning with Saudi Arabia? You have a relationship,’ says Jon Alterman at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.” [FT]