What You Should Know

Today marks the beginning of a monthlong stretch that is likely to determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. The first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will be held this evening in Atlanta, and the stakes couldn’t be higher, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Since Trump’s conviction, Biden has made small gains in national polling, enough to open up a realistic path to victory despite his lagging approval ratings and widespread public pessimism about the direction of the country. Trump still faces persistent questions from the public over his temperament, governing approach and legal exposure. All those vulnerabilities will be coming to a head in the coming weeks.

Tonight’s debate will be Trump’s first big test, and he has a lot on the line. Biden needs to reassure voters he’s up to the job for the next four years, and is able to lay out a vision for a second term. But Trump also needs to show that he can make the argument for why the country needs a change of leadership, without turning the debate into an extended rant against Biden, as he did in the first 2020 debate, to his detriment.

Trump’s campaign operation has been markedly more professional than it was during his last two presidential campaigns, and it will be a chance for the former president to display a more serious side — amid low expectations. But if he reminds voters why they voted him out in the first place, Biden would likely gain momentum from the showdown.

Expect questions about Mideast policy and antisemitism to come up at tonight’s debate, which will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Biden, who has tried to balance his support for Israel while keeping left-wing critics of Israel in the Democratic fold, will also be tested over his increasingly chilly relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration’s struggles to reach a diplomatic deal allowing for the release of hostages.

Trump has said that Hamas wouldn’t have attacked Israel if he was president and has called Israel to “finish [the war] and do it quickly,” but has rarely been pressed on his specific views on the war.

Earlier this week, Trump posted on his TruthSocial site, encouraging followers to watch Sheryl Sandberg’s recent documentary “Screams Before Silence,” about Hamas’ widespread sexual assaults on Oct. 7. Earlier this month, the White House hosted an event on sexual violence during which they screened a portion of the film.

But Trump can be unpredictable, and his once-close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soured after the prime minister congratulated Biden on his 2020 election win. Trump has since publicly accused Netanyahu of pulling out of a plan to assassinate IRGC Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020, which the U.S. carried out alone.

We’d also anticipate questioningon the rise of antisemitism in America to come up during the debate. Biden condemned anti-Israel instigators in Los Angeles for blocking access to a synagogue and turning violent towards Jewish counterprotesters as “dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American” in a statement this week.

The other big decision point in the race is Trump’s selection of a running mate, which looks like it’s coming down to a clash between a more traditional Republican who would reassure some Trump skeptics (North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum) and a contender immersed in the language and priorities of the MAGA movement (Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance).

On the political front, a Vance selection would suggest Trump is confident — if not cocky — about his standing in the race by making a base-first pick at a time when he is slipping a bit in the polls. Going with a businessman-turned-governor with executive experience, like Burgum, would be a sign that he can’t take the race for granted and needs to broaden his coalition.

On policy, the biggest difference between the two veepstakes contenders is over international affairs, and would signal whether Trump wants to break from the long-standing bipartisan consensus of an engaged American role in the world. Vance has gone to great lengths to showcase his support for Israel, but his embrace of an America First worldview would be a departure from the GOP internationalist consensus on foreign policy — and a signal of Trump’s own thinking for a second term.

Finally, mark July 11 on your calendar to see if Trump will face any jail time after his conviction in the New York hush-money case. Odds are he’ll face probation instead, but any sentencing surprises could be one of the few factors that could alter the trajectory of the presidential contest. The week after the sentencing, Trump will be nominated at the GOP’s convention in Milwaukee.

Buckle up for a wild political ride this summer. With a polarized electorate in their own echo chambers, it’s unlikely for any one event to dramatically move the polling needle. But with a race this close, even incremental movement will have an outsized impact.