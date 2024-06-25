Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the Israeli High Court’s ruling this morning mandating the conscription of Haredi men, cover comments made at the Aspen Ideas Festival by Dartmouth President Sian Beilock about why the Ivy did not experience anti-Israel encampments and talk to Rachel Goldberg-Polin about the newly released video of her son, Hersh. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, Susquehanna co-founder Jeff Yass and State Department official Derek Chollet.
What We’re Watching
- Day two of the Herzliya Conference is taking place at Israel’s Reichman University today. Today’s speakers include: Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, MK Avigdor Liberman, former Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Rob Greenway, Elliott Abrams, Victoria Coates, David Makovsky, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Eyal Waldman.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will be on Capitol Hill today, where he’s expected to meet with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), as well as Reps. Michael McCaul (R-TX), Steve Scalise (R-LA), Brad Sherman (D-IL) and Greg Landsman (D-OH). Yesterday, Gallant met with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, CIA Director Bill Burns and Deputy Assistant to the President Amos Hochstein. Gallant had dinner with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) last night.
- It’s Primary Day in New York, Colorado and Utah. More below on the races we’re watching — including the big Bowman-Latimer Democratic primary.
- Today at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Ford Foundation CEO Darren Walker, author Simon Schama and Tree of Life CEO Carole Zawatsky will discuss antisemitism past and present. Later today, Israelis and Palestinians who have lost loved ones in the conflict will take the stage for a session titled “Israeli and Palestinian Voices of Peace.”
- The Israel Economic Forum is honoring Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palantir CEO Alex Karp tonight as the group gathers in Jerusalem.
What You Should Know
Today’s New York primaries will be a hugetest of the power of the Democratic mainstream against its hard-left, anti-Israel Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) faction.
Today’s primaries in Colorado and Utah offer major tests of the power of the Republican Party’s anti-establishment MAGA right wing against more mainstream forces, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.
So far, the pragmatists are holding their own.
In the race to succeed retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), a congressman with a record much closer to Romney than former President Donald Trump, is favored to win the Republican nomination against a Trump-endorsed challenger, Riverton Mayor Trent Skaggs.
The battle for Curtis’ congressional seat is coming down to a battle between two candidates on the opposite side of the GOP’s ideological spectrum. State Sen. Mike Kennedy hails from the MAGA wing, and has campaigned as an isolationist skeptical of foreign funding for Ukraine and as an anti-immigration hard-liner. His leading rival is self-funding businessman Case Lawrence, who has aired ads touting his willingness to work across the aisle to get things done.
Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-UT), another moderate-minded Republican, is favored to win the nomination in Utah’s 2nd District against a right-wing candidate, technology executive Colby Jenkins, who is backed by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).
In Colorado, where the state Republican Party is now led byright-wing hard-liner Dave Williams, pragmatists are favored in two key GOP primaries — while controversial right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) holds a significant edge in the third.
Boebert’s decision to run in Colorado’s 4th District turned the battle for her old seat into a contest between attorney Jeffrey Hurd, the centrist former chair of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, against a crowd of more hard-line candidates, including failed 2022 Senate candidate Ron Hanks.
An outside Democratic group has boosted Hanks in hopes of making this GOP-leaning district winnable in November, but a Hurd victory would likely keep it under Republican control. The Democratic nominee will be Adam Frisch, who came within 546 votes of defeating Boebert in 2022 but faces a tougher task against a more mainstream nominee.
Boebert, who moved to a safer Republican seat given her political vulnerability, is benefiting from crowded opposition from six candidates in the primary. She may only win with a plurality of the vote, but Republicans haven’t coalesced behind one alternative.
And in the Colorado Springs-based 5th District, the right-wing Dave Williams, whose leadership of the state party has been mired in controversy, is facing off against Jeff Crank, a longtime GOP operative who ran for the seat before. Crank has the backing of most Republican leaders, while Williams landed an endorsement from Trump. The Cook Political Report reports that local Republicans view Crank as holding a sizable edge.
landmark ruling
Israel’s High Court rules that Haredim can no longer be exempt from the army
The Israeli High Court of Justice ruled unanimously on Tuesday that Haredim are no longer eligible for blanket exemptions from army service, a landmark decision that could have implications for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The panel of nine judges ruled that the government has no legal basis for distinguishing between yeshiva students and other Israelis who are eligible for IDF service, and authorized the freezing of funds to yeshivot that do not comply with its ruling, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov and Tamara Zieve report.
Weight of the war: The court ruled that the government’s position in granting exemptions to yeshiva students has been made more problematic “in view of the ongoing war against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and on the northern front, for a period of more than eight months.” It emphasized that “the current position of the security establishment is that there is a concrete and urgent need for additional personnel,” and the court “made it clear that in the midst of a difficult war, the burden of inequality is more acute than ever — and requires the advancement of a sustainable solution to this issue.”
arms argument
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew cites ‘supply issues’ behind pace of weapons transfers to Israel
The initial rate at which the U.S. delivered weapons to Israel after Oct. 7 “isn’t physically sustainable because you start running into supply issues,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew said on Monday in his speech at the two-day Herzliya Conference at Reichman University, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider. “The U.S. system is moving quickly still,” Lew said, but “perhaps not at the speed of October 8.”
Postwar plan: Lew emphasized that the Biden administration is supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas. His remarks came on the heels of the release of a video by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on President Joe Biden to expedite arms shipments as Israel’s war in Gaza enters its ninth month. “We firmly support Israel and will continue to do so,” Lew said. “We’ve been transparent with Israel about the current status and future steps.” Lew added, “The critical issue is having a vision for Gaza’s future … It’s essential to avoid reverting to previous conditions.” Among those issues, Lew said, was “a pathway toward a better future” for the Palestinians.
speaking out
‘Dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic and un-American’: Biden condemns anti-Israel protests that sparked violence outside L.A. synagogue
After anti-Israel protests outside a synagogue in a heavily Jewish Los Angeles neighborhood escalated into violence on Sunday, President Joe Biden blasted the instigators for blocking access to the synagogue and turning violent toward Jewish counterprotesters and congregants, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Not acceptable: “I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American,” Biden wrote in a post on X on Monday morning. “Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence – is never acceptable.” The statement coming directly from Biden was a rare example of a quick response from the president, who has in recent months usually first dispatched his communications staff to weigh in on antisemitic incidents.
Also at the White House: A newly promoted White House staffer walked back and deleted past controversial tweets on Israel, though he did not address any specific comments he had previously made. “Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration’s agenda — and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies,” Tyler Cherry, who was recently named associate communications director at the White House after working for several years at the Interior Department, wrote on X on Sunday.
nonpoisonous ivy
Dartmouth president says campus encampments go against ‘academic mission’
At the end of a school year marked by strife at campuses around the United States, few prestigious universities have managed to avoid the accusations of discrimination and harassment that have now become routine as higher education institutions grapple with the fallout of the Israel-Hamas war. Dartmouth College may be the rare exception. Speaking at a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival on Monday, Dartmouth President Sian Beilock was introduced with a rare accolade: Dartmouth is the only Ivy League college that has not faced a federal civil rights investigation over its handling of allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports from Aspen.
Define free speech: The school saw more than 25 protests on the war, Beilock said, but she made clear why no encampment was able to last at Dartmouth beyond a few hours. “One thing that we were clear about from the beginning is that protests can be an important form of free speech. But there’s a difference between protest and then taking over a shared space for one ideology and excluding another. That is taking over someone else’s free speech. That is not at the heart of our academic mission,” Beilock said. “As such, we’ve been very clear about the consequences of having encampments on campus.”
unrwa accusation
Lawsuit charges that UNRWA served as Hamas money laundering operation
A new lawsuit filed in U.S. federal court on Monday by victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack and their family members alleges that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency played a central role in enabling the attack by serving as a de facto money laundering operation for Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Funneling funds: The civil suit hones in on UNRWA’s insistence on paying employee salaries and other expenses in Gaza in U.S. dollars, rather than in local currency as it does in other areas, including the West Bank. It alleges that this system required recipients to pay currency exchanges — which are largely controlled by or affiliated with Hamas — significant fees to exchange dollars for shekels they could use in Gaza. The suit claims that this system funneled millions per month to Hamas and gave the terror group a reliable supply of U.S. currency to pay weapons smugglers who would not deal in Israeli currency.
hostage update
In new video from Oct. 7, hostages, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, seen being driven to Gaza
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released footage on Monday of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Or Levy and Eliya Cohen moments after being kidnapped from a bomb shelter near the Nova music festival on Oct. 7. In the video, Goldberg-Polin, a dual American-Israeli citizen, can be seen covered in blood, with a makeshift tourniquet wrapped around his left arm to stem the bleeding after a grenade exploded in the shelter in which he and others were hiding before being taken to Gaza. Levy and Cohen are also visible in the video, which runs for one minute and 45 seconds and appears to be taken by a GoPro affixed to a Hamas terrorist. Goldberg-Polin appears dazed but conscious in the video, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports.
Mother’s reaction: Goldberg-Polin’s mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, told JI that her husband and daughter viewed the newly discovered footage after it was first brought to the families’ attention last week, but that she had opted not to, feeling that there was nothing to be gained from seeing months-old footage of her son’s trauma — though she later saw parts of it yesterday while sitting in the Channel 12 studio. She drew a contrast between the new footage and the initial footage, which she viewed shortly after the attacks and which showed her son alive and injured. “That was actually very helpful for us, because it showed us that he was abducted. We did see the extent of his injury. That was important.” But the new video, she told JI, “is just watching the people who stole him sort of having fun with these young men in the truck. And it’s painful to watch people be tormented.”
Pic of the Day
Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog spoke at an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Israel in Washington on Monday honoring Israel’s delegation to the SelectUSA investment summit. Many of the companies present came from the technology and biotech spaces, including in AI.
Diane Farrell, the acting deputy undersecretary of commerce, in remarks, expressed a strong personal connection to Israel, saying, “we wish you, your country, your leadership good luck, grace. We want to see the hostages come home as soon as possible, but please know that in our hearts, we stand with Israel.”
