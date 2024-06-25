What You Should Know

Today’s New York primaries will be a hugetest of the power of the Democratic mainstream against its hard-left, anti-Israel Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) faction.

Today’s primaries in Colorado and Utah offer major tests of the power of the Republican Party’s anti-establishment MAGA right wing against more mainstream forces, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

So far, the pragmatists are holding their own.

In the race to succeed retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), a congressman with a record much closer to Romney than former President Donald Trump, is favored to win the Republican nomination against a Trump-endorsed challenger, Riverton Mayor Trent Skaggs.

The battle for Curtis’ congressional seat is coming down to a battle between two candidates on the opposite side of the GOP’s ideological spectrum. State Sen. Mike Kennedy hails from the MAGA wing, and has campaigned as an isolationist skeptical of foreign funding for Ukraine and as an anti-immigration hard-liner. His leading rival is self-funding businessman Case Lawrence, who has aired ads touting his willingness to work across the aisle to get things done.

Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-UT), another moderate-minded Republican, is favored to win the nomination in Utah’s 2nd District against a right-wing candidate, technology executive Colby Jenkins, who is backed by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

In Colorado, where the state Republican Party is now led byright-wing hard-liner Dave Williams, pragmatists are favored in two key GOP primaries — while controversial right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) holds a significant edge in the third.

Boebert’s decision to run in Colorado’s 4th District turned the battle for her old seat into a contest between attorney Jeffrey Hurd, the centrist former chair of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, against a crowd of more hard-line candidates, including failed 2022 Senate candidate Ron Hanks.

An outside Democratic group has boosted Hanks in hopes of making this GOP-leaning district winnable in November, but a Hurd victory would likely keep it under Republican control. The Democratic nominee will be Adam Frisch, who came within 546 votes of defeating Boebert in 2022 but faces a tougher task against a more mainstream nominee.

Boebert, who moved to a safer Republican seat given her political vulnerability, is benefiting from crowded opposition from six candidates in the primary. She may only win with a plurality of the vote, but Republicans haven’t coalesced behind one alternative.

And in the Colorado Springs-based 5th District, the right-wing Dave Williams, whose leadership of the state party has been mired in controversy, is facing off against Jeff Crank, a longtime GOP operative who ran for the seat before. Crank has the backing of most Republican leaders, while Williams landed an endorsement from Trump. The Cook Political Report reports that local Republicans view Crank as holding a sizable edge.