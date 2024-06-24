Worthy Reads

A Mother’s Anguish: Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar, whose daughter Naama is a hostage in Gaza, penned a letter, published in the New York Post, to mark Naama’s 20th birthday. “Naama, your captors have denied medical visits from the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations, and this has left us in complete darkness about your well-being. We know nothing. As a physician, I am tormented by the realization that the person I most want to save in this world, I cannot. My Naamonet, I speak to you in my heart every day. Do you hear me? When I close my eyes, I see you in front of me smiling. Do you see me? Every day I sit with my thoughts and am overcome by unspeakable anguish and pain. I ask myself, how did we reach this point? And today that pain is even sharper. You should be celebrating your birthday laughing with friends, blowing out candles with your two brothers and sister, hugging your father and me. You should be celebrating at home.” [NYPost]

Making an Impression: For CNN, Mijal Bitton reflects on the effect that anti-Israel protests are having on young Jewish Americans — pushing them toward Israel, instead of away. “But for most of us American Jews, Zionism is the belief that Jews have a right to self-determination in their historical homeland. At the heart of this Zionism is the security in having at least one place in the world that never closes its doors to displaced and oppressed Jews. This Zionism is dedicated to fighting for an Israel that is liberal and democratic and also holds hope for dignity, rights and freedoms for Palestinians. I see this vision resonating with young Jews who never would have thought of themselves as Zionists before. I have spoken with young professionals who in college were too progressive to visit Israel but now are convinced that if America betrays its values, Israel is the only other country that would have their backs. I have spoken with dozens of Jews who are looking into real estate opportunities in Israel as an insurance plan in case they have to flee their communities. This is not just talk — just about anyone born a Jew today is a descendant of refugees who were either lucky or alert enough to survive persecution by leaving their homes behind.” [CNN]

Debate Prep: In The New York Times, Frank Luntz outlines what former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden could do to come out on top in this week’s presidential debate. “This week brings us potentially one of the most consequential debates since Mr. Kennedy and Richard Nixon’s. The expectations are already high for Mr. Trump, who dared Mr. Biden to debate at any time or place of his choosing. It is quite possible that Mr. Trump will regret issuing such a public challenge, and Mr. Biden may regret accepting the offer. To shape and sway voter opinion, the two opponents need to use the debate to do what Mr. Reagan, Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump did at their best: Crystallize the stakes of the race and the choice in November with a single memorable line that speaks to the feelings, instincts and perhaps even the fears of so many voters about America today.” [NYTimes]

Cairo Crunch: In The Wall Street Journal, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Reuel Marc Gerecht suggests that the U.S. and Israel need to increase pressure on Egypt as they contemplate the day-after in Gaza. “No matter what the Israelis end up doing in Gaza, Washington should get serious about Cairo’s behavior. Through decades of greed and central planning, the Egyptian army has impoverished Egypt and continually turns to other countries for bailouts. Neither Russia nor China will give Egypt something in exchange for nothing. Neither Saudi Arabia nor the United Arab Emirates, off whom the Egyptians try to leech, has the means or desire to save Cairo from dysfunction. By contrast, Washington has the means and the will to help Cairo, and it should use that leverage to do a lot more arm-twisting of the Egyptian military. The U.S. and Israel have nothing to lose and more than a little to gain.” [WSJ]