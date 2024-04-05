Good Friday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the reaction on the Hill to yesterday’s call by President Joe Biden for an “immediate” cease-fire, and look at how universities are preparing — or not preparing — for potential graduation disruptions by anti-Israel protesters. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt, Jonathan Levin and Nir Barkat.

Yesterday’s call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — days before Israel marks six months since the Oct. 7 terror attacks and start of the Israel-Hamas war — capped off a week of tensions and mounting fallout over an Israeli strike on an aid convoy that killed seven humanitarian workers, marking a pivotal moment in increasingly strained relations between Washington and Jerusalem.

The IDF earlier todayreleased the conclusion of its investigation into the strike on the World Central Kitchen convoy, which found that “the forces identified a gunman on one of the aid trucks, following which they identified an additional gunman. After the vehicles left the warehouse where the aid had been unloaded, one of the commanders mistakenly assumed that the gunmen were located inside the accompanying vehicles and that these were Hamas terrorists. The forces did not identify the vehicles in question as being associated with WCK.”

“Following a misidentification by the forces, the forces targeted the three WCK vehicles based on the misclassification of the event and misidentification of the vehicles as having Hamas operatives inside them, with the resulting strike leading to the deaths of seven innocent humanitarian aid workers,” the statement continues. “The strikes on the three vehicles were carried out in serious violation of the commands and IDF Standard Operating Procedures.”

The IDF said the brigade fire support commander and the brigade chief of staff will be dismissed from their positions. Additionally, the brigade commander and the 162nd Division commander will be formally reprimanded, as well as the commander of the Southern Command. The IDF reiterated its “deep sorrow” for the incident.

But WCK called for “an independent commission” to conduct its own investigation, saying the “IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza.”

In their call on Thursday, Biden warned Netanyahu that the U.S. is considering changing its policy toward Israel if the country does not take concrete steps toward reducing civilian casualties and addressing the looming famine in Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reported yesterday.

“If we don’t see changes from their side, there will have to be changes from our side,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters after the Biden-Netanyahu call. Secretary of State Tony Blinken used the same language at a press conference in Brussels, demonstrating the unified front from the administration on this shift in rhetoric.

On the call, Biden “made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers,” according to a White House readout of the call. Biden told Netanyahu that U.S. policy “will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.” He also called for an “immediate cease-fire,” and urged Netanyahu to “conclude a deal without delay” to bring the hostages home. The Prime Minister’s Office did not issue a readout of the call.

The new language from across the Biden administration represents a shift in the White House’s posture toward Israel and the Netanyahu government as it mounts a war against Hamas in Gaza. Until now, the White House — while critical of the death toll in Gaza and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions — has said that changing U.S. policy toward Israel is off the table.

The call was met with immediate steps in Jerusalem, where Israel’s security cabinet voted shortly after the call to increase aid into Gaza to “prevent a humanitarian crisis,” a step it called “necessary to ensure the continued fighting and attainment of the war’s aims.” Israel will temporarily allow aid to enter through the Ashdod Port and the Erez Crossing in northern Gaza, and increase the amount of aid from Jordan entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing. “We welcome the steps announced by the Israeli government tonight at the president’s request following his call with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said. The steps “must now be fully and rapidly implemented.” Read the full story here.

How the Bibi-Biden tensions are playing on the Hill: Some pro-Israel Democrats are distancing themselves from the administration’s escalating rhetoric on Israel, JI’s Emily Jacobs and Marc Rod report from Washington. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has been unapologetic about his support for Israel since Oct. 7, wrote on X, “In this war against Hamas — no conditions for Israel,” in response to the readout.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) described the Biden administration as “frustrated” with Netanyahu and his government, “and I think you saw that frustration come to a head today.” But he insisted that the administration “has been unflinching in supporting Israel’s right to defend itself,” and that “it would be folly” for Israel’s enemies to think that the U.S. would abandon it in its fight.” He characterized the administration’s recent moves as expressing “reservations about how Israel is approaching the final phase” of the war, but not a shift in U.S. support for Israel’s defense.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) said he remains opposed to any conditions on U.S. aid to Israel, but also called it “a fair thing to say, in any relationship, there are expectations. We want to see certain steps taken and either until we see those steps or unless we see those steps, it’s going to affect what we do.”

But outside of Israel’s staunchest defenders on the Hill, the WCK strike is driving renewed calls for punitive measures toward Israel. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a once leading pro-Israel voice in the party who has become increasingly critical of Israel’s operations in Gaza, said on Thursday that he believes the U.S. is “at the point” where conditions on additional aid would be necessary if Netanyahu orders a large-scale operation in Rafah without humanitarian aid and protections.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called for an end to military aid to Israel. “Look, the bottom line is, we are looking at one of the worst humanitarian disasters that we have seen in a very, very long time,” Sanders told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “We’re literally at this moment looking at hundreds of thousands of children starving to death because Israel is not allowing the humanitarian trucks into Gaza, and especially into the areas where people are in most desperate condition. To my mind, Israel should not be getting another nickel in military aid until these policies are fundamentally changed. So, if — my view is no more military aid to Israel when children in Gaza are starving.” Read more about the conversation on the Hill here.

And a delegation of freshman GOP legislators in Israel this weekwho spoke to JI’s Lahav Harkov focused on supporting the Jewish state when asked about the IDF strike on the convoy. Three members of a delegation in Israel with the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation, Reps. Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ) and Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), weighed in on Israel’s response ahead of their meetings with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Asked about the World Central Kitchen incident, Kean said that “the IDF has been clear it was unintentional and they apologized for that mistake very quickly and very clearly.” He added: “Now is a time to focus on what Israel and the IDF is doing, which is rooting out the evil that is the Hamas terrorist organization. We need to make sure that Israel has the time, weaponry and resources necessary to conduct the operations to destroy Hamas.” When asked about the deaths of the aid workers, Kiggans, a former helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy, said that “war is ugly.”

“We should work at all costs to avoid war, and we do that by being strong,” Kiggans said. “The Biden administration needs to look at its foreign policy decisions that made the world less safe. The world is not where we want it to be and civilians were unfortunately killed. We need to work to prevent war and preserve peace.”

Among the other lawmakers joining the delegation were Reps. Mark Alford (R-MO), Aaron Bean (R-FL), Eric Burlison (R-MO), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), Russell Fry (R-SC), Kevin Kiley (R-CA), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Celeste Maloy (R-UT), Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) and Rudy Yakym (R-IN). Read more here.

What’s next: CIA Director Bill Burns is heading to Cairo this weekend, where he’ll meet with Mossad head David Barnea and Egyptian and Qatari negotiators in an effort to reach a hostage deal.

Back in Washington, the Biden administration is reportedly moving forward with plans to require the labeling of products that come from the West Bank, amid mounting tensions between Washington and Jerusalem over settler violence in the territory.