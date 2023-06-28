👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the White House’s rollout of its antisemitism strategy and how officials appear to be steering clear of the Jewish state, and spotlight the Republican Senate primary in Montana following the entry of businessman and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Michael McCaul, Asher Fredman and Shira Haas.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said yesterday in a virtual event with the Jewish Democratic Council of America that President Joe Biden “has been very clear” with top advisors about his interest in pursuing Saudi-Israeli normalization. “I think ultimately the president has to be willing to expend some political capital to try to see if there’s an opportunity to get this done,” Nides said. “It would be a game-changer, no question about it.”

Nides also insisted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive an invitation to the White House. “I have no doubt that he’ll be coming. I don’t know when — that will be the decision of the White House — but ultimately he’ll be coming, and the president and prime minister have a very, very strong relationship.”

Nides predicted that the Israeli governing coalition will not implement the entire judicial reform proposal unilaterally, which he said would prompt a “dramatic” reaction in Israel. “In my humble view, this was never the prime minister’s major objective in becoming the prime minister. Now his coalition partners have a different objective, but I think he himself, he wants to do big things, he wants to focus on Iran, he wants to focus on normalizing with Saudi Arabia,” Nides added.

This morning in Colorado, attendees at the Aspen Ideas Festival will hear from panelists debating the business world’s approach to environmental, social and corporate governance, more commonly known as ESG. The session comes days after BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told attendees at the confab that he was “ashamed” to be a part of the debate over ESG, which, he said, has become politically “weaponized.” Fink tried to distance himself from the term itself, saying, “I’m not going to use the word ESG because it’s been misused by the far left and the far right.”

This afternoon, the Washington Post’s Jason Rezaian, who was imprisoned in Iran for a year and a half and charged with espionage, will speak on a panel on hostage diplomacy alongside Roger Carstens, the State Department’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, among others.