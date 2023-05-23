Worthy Reads

⚖️ Ritchie on Reform: In an interview with the Liberal Patriot, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) weighs in on Israel’s domestic debate over judicial reform. “But here’s where I have concerns, and my concerns are true not only of Israeli democracy but every democracy on Earth,” Torres said. “Every democracy needs an independent judiciary, and no legislature, whether it be Congress or the Knesset, should be empowered to overturn the decisions of the court by a simple majority. In a parliamentary system, the executive and the legislature are one and the same, so the need for a check on legislative power is even more important — not less. Those have been my constructive concerns about the particular reforms in Israel. Those concerns apply to every democracy on Earth. But again, it has no bearing on my view of the strategic importance of the American-Israeli relationship.” [LiberalPatriot]

👨🏿 Bowman’s Business: In New York magazine, Ben Jacobs spotlights Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-NY) recent fiery exchanges with Republican legislators as the New York Democrat settles into a second term in Washington. “Recently, some of the most attention-getting debates in Washington have been outside Congress. As in literally just outside Congress. That’s where New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman has had a number of widely shared interactions challenging and heckling some of his Republican colleagues over the past few months. Unlike the debates that happen inside the House chamber, these have not been encumbered by rules of parliamentary procedure. Instead, they are more like the everyday debates that Americans have with each other about politics, be they at the end of the bar or over a dinner table. They are impassioned and they are messy… Bowman says another part of what’s driving these encounters is his unique background. ‘I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a business person. I’m not a millionaire. I’m not a lifelong politician. I’m an educator, and, you know, a person raised in New York culture — but also hip hop culture. And I think what everyone is seeing is an authentic representative who’s not overly concerned with presenting as a traditional politician.’ He argued that this approach is important because ‘the regular everyday American can connect with what I’m saying, because I’m very serious.’” [NYMag]

🇮🇷 Iran Proposal: In The Hill, United Against Nuclear Iran’s Jason Brodsky suggests the U.S. set up a bipartisan panel to advise the administration on its Iran strategy, similar to proposals from Capitol Hill on how to address China. “Ironically, American legislators have had an easier time finding bipartisanship over the threat from Beijing, the most strategic challenge Washington faces, than from Tehran. Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives formed a Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Its charge is to develop a holistic, whole-of-government approach as a framework to guide U.S. policy. Members of the U.S. Senate have likewise proposed the creation of a Grand Strategy Commission on China with a similar mission….This kind of framework should also be developed for Iran policy. A bipartisan, bicameral joint select committee or commission could be established to guide U.S. policy in how to counter the Islamic Republic comprehensively — both on nuclear and non-nuclear matters. Experts and activists should also be consulted, including the Iranian American community, which has demonstrated an unprecedented degree of activism on Iran policy amid the demonstrations in Iran over the last year.” [TheHill]

🇸🇦 Saudi Sojourn: The editors of Tablet magazine explain their decision to send a delegation to report from Saudi Arabia. “The future of the Middle East will therefore largely be determined by the technological and military capabilities of Israel on the one hand, and the economic resources of Saudi Arabia on the other —and the extent to which they can cooperate together against their common existential enemy in Iran. Although Israel’s military power and Saudi Arabia’s economic power dwarf all regional competitors, they can do very little independently — Saudi Arabia because it cannot defend itself, and Israel because it lacks the legitimacy to operate in an explicit leadership role within the Arab Muslim world. The future of the Middle East, in other words, will be determined by how much Israel and Saudi Arabia are able to work together to pursue their own interests. Failure to cooperate will leave the region vulnerable to even more chaos and violence than it’s experienced to date.” [Tablet]



👨 Counting Crow: The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood meets again with real estate developer Harlan Crow, whose friendship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has drawn scrutiny. “The liberal world thinks he orchestrates a vast right-wing conspiracy, because he is in fact surrounded by huge numbers of influential people, some who want his money and access to power, and some who are just friends. But Crow kept insisting that he has little power over the American political scene. Even with his fantastic wealth, he was incapable of preventing the rise of the politicians he most abhors, in particular Donald Trump. And although he often says he wants to go back to being just a normal guy, it is not obvious that a man is normal when he is standing with you in his house next to a life-size mannequin of Winston Churchill and makes no comment about it until prompted. In the one-minute walk to his home office we passed perhaps a hundred objects — paintings, death masks, statues, swords, and other curios — whose presence in any normal guy’s home would have merited a proud explanation. He said he stopped giving tours long ago, after realizing that ‘most people just want to see a rich man’s house.’” [TheAtlantic]