Within the decade, Washington would gain a reputation as the nation’s “murder capital.” But in 1984, the city’s homicide count hadn’t yet begun to spike. Ambulances and police cruisers arrived swiftly, blue lights flashing and sirens blaring. Medics brought Rabinowitz’s body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, near the city jail, by ambulance. They pronounced him dead at 11:30 a.m. Police officers later estimated he had died around 8 p.m. the night before.

Smith, the young NASA astrophysicist who was a regular at Rabinowitz’s daily minyan that year, walked outside to the three other men from the synagogue who had accompanied him to Rabinowitz’s home. Their faces were ashen. They had heard him gasp.

“Go back to the shul,” Smith told them. “We have to tell people.”

Smith went with the police back to the station, where he filled out a police report and answered a few questions. He never heard from anyone from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) again.

A spokesperson for MPD declined to make any department officials available for an interview about this case or about the department’s cold case investigations, and the department denied Jewish Insider’s Freedom of Information Act request for documents related to the police investigation.

“This case remains under investigation, however, there are no active leads we are currently pursuing in this case. We have spoken with witnesses and actively investigated over the years,” MPD public affairs specialist Alaina Gertz told JI in an emailed statement in December. “What we do know is that the Rabbi was in good-standing and well-respected in the community, and appears to not have been involved in any crime-related activity that we’re aware of.”

The men walked into Kesher Israel Congregation and headed to the social hall and small kitchen, where a group of women was preparing for a lunch the synagogue planned to host that afternoon for the chief rabbi of the Israeli army. Nancy James glanced up at the men.

She and her husband, Bruce, had met through the synagogue years earlier at a picnic on Lag BaOmer, a Jewish holiday celebrated in the spring with picnics and bonfires. Bruce, who was in law school when they met, performed as a magician in his spare time. He came to the picnic straight from a gig at a Chabad house in the suburbs and ended up doing magic at Kesher, too. (“I thought he was so weird coming to a picnic in a three-piece suit. I said, ‘This guy is a nut,’” Nancy recalled later.)

The couple married in 1982 and became one of Kesher’s most involved couples. They drafted the synagogue newsletter each week. Three days before Rabinowitz died, they brought him a draft to review, as they did every week. That day he said something unexpected.

“He sort of gave us a bracha,” Nancy recalled, using the Hebrew word for blessing. “He said, ‘You’re going to have a beautiful child with beautiful eyes.’” Nancy had been experiencing fertility problems, and she found out she was pregnant with their first and only child soon after Rabinowitz died.

On that February morning, Nancy eyed the men who had just arrived back at synagogue. They looked distraught.

“Did you find the rabbi?” she asked. The men nodded yes, unable to say anything else.

“Is everything alright?” They shook their heads no. They could not find the words to tell her that their beloved teacher was dead.

The news began to spread, rippling out through the Washington area, the country and across the globe. The small group at the synagogue took turns making phone calls to friends and congregants. Former students in New York and a synagogue board member visiting family in Ohio got calls. The board president, who was on a cross-country flight, arrived home to find notes stuffed under his door telling him to go straight to the synagogue. Someone must have called the rabbi’s son in New Jersey, his daughter in Chicago and his brother in Israel, but no one can remember who.

One of the first people to hear about the rabbi was Toby Grauman, the lawyer who was also an ordained rabbi. Everyone at Kesher called him Tuvia, his Hebrew name. In the year and a half between the rabbi’s murder and the hiring of a new rabbi, Grauman would step in as an interim spiritual leader, tending to the community’s religious needs and shepherding them through a year of mourning.

Grauman got the call at his law office and immediately went to the crime scene, which had been cordoned off with police tape. The body had already been taken to the morgue, which concerned Grauman. He walked up to the first police officer he saw.

“Under Jewish law,” Grauman told the detective, “autopsies are forbidden.”

“Well,” the officer responded, “we’re going to have to do something, because it’s a homicide.” Washington law requires that an autopsy be conducted whenever there is a violent death. But Orthodox Jewish scholars interpret Jewish law as prohibiting autopsies except in the most extreme circumstances. Desecration of a dead body is forbidden because, the logic goes, humans are created in the image of God.