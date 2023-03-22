👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff we interview Virginia Del. Eileen Filler-Corn about her political prospects, and talk to Israeli Knesset Member Idan Roll, who was just named one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders for 2023. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Israeli Ambassador Mike Herzog, Daniel Kramer and Bernard-Henri Lèvy.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will be a frequent sight on Capitol Hill this week, where he’s set to testify this morning before the Senate Appropriations Committee and this afternoon before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to discuss the State Department’s budget request.

Blinken will be back on the Hill on Thursday for hearings with the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Appropriations Committee’s State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee.

Also on Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley will testify before House Appropriations, and CENTCOM Commander Erik Kurilla will testify before the House Armed Services Committee.

The Biden administration summoned Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog yesterday, in a rare move made in light of an Israeli law passed early Tuesday morning repealing the 2005 Israeli disengagement from the northern West Bank.

A readout of Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman’s meeting with Herzog said the former “conveyed U.S. concern regarding legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset rescinding important aspects of the 2005 Disengagement Law, including the prohibition on establishing settlements in the northern West Bank. They also discussed the importance of all parties refraining from actions or rhetoric that could further inflame tensions leading into the Ramadan, Passover, and Easter holidays.”

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said yesterday that the law was “provocative and counterproductive” and violated prior commitments made by Israel to the U.S.