Bowman staffer penned second letter to assure DSA over congressman’s Israel position

A senior policy adviser to Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) continued his efforts to assuage tensions with the Democratic Socialists of America in a second letter to a private DSA message board published in late March, acknowledging that DSA members “are very right to be angry” with the freshman congressman over his recent engagement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We have work to do, we’re doing it, and it’s going to take a bit of time,” Rajiv Sicora wrote in his letter, which was recently obtained by Jewish Insider.

The letter lays out in further detail how some of Bowman’s public statements regarding Israel appear to have been at odds with his private thinking on Middle East policy.

It is a follow-up to a previous note, published a week earlier, in which Sicora had sought to reassure fellow DSA members that — despite some major differences on Middle East policy — Bowman remains committed to calibrating his approach to Israel to align with the far-left advocacy group.

“We’re making mistakes, and the risks of cooptation are real with any elected official, but we can work on these problems together,” Sicora wrote in his initial letter, which was also obtained by JI.

In his follow-up, Sicora made a similar plea, even as he continued to fault the DSA for not having sufficiently engaged with Bowman on such issues during the freshman congressman’s first term. “A couple initial exchanges or attempts at outreach don’t constitute building a relationship,” Sicora said. “I am sure there’s stuff we could have done better here.”

“I absolutely agree that not funding the Israeli military, and demilitarizing across the board, should be as common sense as the other standard post-Bernie positions,” Sicora added, referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “But it’s not only about the scorecard of positions. (And when it comes to the scorecard, I believe we will get to 100%). It’s also about how much, and in what manner, an elected [official] is willing to throw down to build power for socialism. That has to be weighted here as well.”

Bowman, a prominent Squad member and former Bronx principal, has frequently publicly clashed with the DSA over his approach to Israel.

He has said he opposes the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel, which the DSA supports. And his vote in favor of supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system — as well as a trip to Israel last year with J Street, the liberal advocacy group — drew fierce condemnation from DSA members, some of whom called for his expulsion.

In December, the DSA’s National Political Committee said it would not endorse Bowman’s current primary bid after having supported his successful campaign to unseat former Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) last cycle in New York’s 16th Congressional District.

“I maintain that Bowman had reasonable expectations about the possibility of differing from the org on Israel, and of working through such differences in a collaborative fashion,” Sicora wrote in his follow-up, “rather than under threat of an expulsion campaign that came out of nowhere.”

Sicora, who focuses on climate and energy policy — and who previously worked as a researcher for Naomi Klein, an author, progressive activist and associate professor of climate justice at The University of British Columbia — did not respond to a request for comment from JI.

A spokesperson for Bowman’s office, also asked for comment, referred to a statement from Bowman that had been sent in response to the first letter, published by JI earlier this week.

“This staffer is speaking in their personal capacity and they do not handle foreign affairs,” Bowman told JI on Monday, referring to Sicora. “All foreign affairs are handled by the Chief of Staff.”

While Sicora had said in both letters that he was speaking in his “personal capacity” as a member of the DSA, he wrote in his follow-up that he was “very familiar with the details of all that went down” between Bowman’s office and the DSA following the Iron Dome vote and trip to Israel.

In his initial message, Sicora outlined a list of “demands” that DSA leadership had presented to Bowman in order to seek a rapprochement, including withdrawing his support for bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and a number of Arab nations.

Bowman announced in February that he was pulling his sponsorship of the bill and would vote against it in the House. He followed through on that promise the following month when he voted against one portion of an appropriations package that included the legislation.

In a press release at the time, Bowman acknowledged that there had been “elements of the defense spending section that, if voted on separately,” he “would have supported,” including Iron Dome funding.

Sicora, however, told DSA members in his original post that such language had been strategic. “I can assure you that the next time we have something like a standalone Iron Dome vote,” he said, “you will see Rep. Bowman vote no.”

Sicora defended the press release in his second letter.

“I certainly don’t think it’s cool, or just a necessary part of the game, to say different things to different audiences with any kind of regularity,” he wrote. “Nobody wants that. It should happen as infrequently as possible. What I said was, in sensitive cases where we’re going to change a previously established position, it’s important for my team to take some time to lay groundwork and communicate that shift on our own terms. The way we de-sponsored the normalization bill very clearly illustrates what I’m saying here. That was the first step.”

“To repeat what I said in the OP: the Iron Dome vote and Israel trip were worthy of condemnation and an organized response,” Sicora explained, referring to his original post.

Sicora also alluded to a “leaked campaign questionnaire” that Bowman had written when he was seeking the DSA’s endorsement in 2020.

In the questionnaire, which was first reported by Mondoweiss in March, Bowman laid out his reasons for opposing the BDS movement. “As Congressman of NY-16, defending one strategy, namely BDS, will not advance our cause of liberating oppressed people from colonialism,” he wrote. “Our strategy should address the ground realities. If we proudly claim we are for all human rights, whether we are talking about the Bronx, Puerto Rico, Yemen, or Palestine, it is harder for the right to attack us successfully. We start from our moral position rather than getting bogged down defending a strategy.”

“The underlying concern of the BDS movement are the rights of the Palestinian people,” Bowman added. “If we push for legislation that says we will not support countries or policies that violate individual rights, and call for an end to all aid to all countries, Zionists, Saudi supporters, and other supporters of human rights will have to argue against our criterion. As stated above this is my strategy specific for the district. It is a strategy with the same underlying goals that BDS pushes, but is specific to my position as Congressman.”

Sicora, who described himself as a supporter of BDS in the original letter, did not directly mention the movement in his follow-up, but suggested that Bowman would continue to meet the expectations of DSA members who are skeptical of the congressman’s approach to Israel.

“I am saying that you will continue to see us shift,” Sicora wrote in his response to DSA members. “I do understand if some people don’t believe me. Like I said, it’s part of my job to prove it. But it’s happening, we’re not manipulating anyone. Again, I don’t know that it’ll happen quickly or cleanly enough to earn anyone’s re-endorsement this time around, but it should be enough to earn a collective effort at deescalation.”

Read the full letter below. Some names have been redacted.