Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ciattarelli focuses on Jewish voters as he seeks an upset in the N.J. governor’s race

The GOP nominee said one key to victory is winning over independents and moderate Dems in Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s home base of Bergen County

By
Emily Jacobs
August 15, 2025

Ever since President Donald Trump ran surprisingly close to Vice President Kamala Harris in New Jersey during last year’s presidential race, Republicans have been looking at the state’s gubernatorial race as a chance to capitalize on the party’s momentum...

