AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Lessons from Gaza disengagement remain relevant 20 years later

A lack of a ‘day-after plan’ and an unwillingness to address threats before they grew left Sharon’s 2005 promises unfulfilled. What has Israel learned since then?

By
Lahav Harkov
August 5, 2025

Twenty years ago this month, Israel dismantled 21 settlements in the Gaza Strip, forcing 8,000 Israelis to evacuate and demolishing their homes, in what was known as the disengagement. That process was met with mass protests on the streets...

