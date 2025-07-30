Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pro-Israel students: University reforms must go beyond cash payments

At the Israel on Campus Coalition’s conference, some students praised Trump’s campus crackdowns — but want lasting changes over financial settlements

By
Haley Cohen
July 30, 2025

WASHINGTON — When hundreds of pro-Israel college students from around the country gathered in the nation’s capital earlier this week for the Israel on Campus Coalition’s three-day annual national leadership summit, the rise of antisemitism on campuses sparked by...

Featured Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.