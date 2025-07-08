Getty Images
Effie Phillips-Staley plays to progressive base as she targets Rep. Mike Lawler
The Democratic candidate for New York’s 17th Congressional District called the U.S. strikes on Iran ‘alarming and unprecedented’
Effie Phillips-Staley, running on a progressive platform in the crowded Democratic field looking to unseat Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) in a swing congressional district, is taking a firm stance against the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear program,...
