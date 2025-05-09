daylight dawning

Signs emerge of a growing disconnect between Washington and Jerusalem

Ha’aretz reported that the Trump administration is ‘heavily pressuring’ Israel to make a deal with Hamas before the president’s trip next week

With President Donald Trump set to head to the Middle East in the coming days, and the next round of Iran talks being held this weekend, there are growing signs of friction between the United States and its closest ally in the Middle East.

The apparent divisions are especially notable in the context of the Iran talks — Israel largely opposes diplomacy with the regime and favors a military option to address Iran’s nuclear program, on which the Trump administration has not yet been willing to cooperate.

A series of recent developments, public comments and reports point to evidence of a growing disconnect between the two sides.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had been scheduled to travel to Israel this week for talks before meeting Trump in Saudi Arabia, but no longer plans to do so, instead traveling with Trump, Defense Department Spokesperson Sean Parnell said, while saying Hegseth “did not cancel his trip to Israel.”

Despite a reported push from the Israeli government to add a stop in Israel to Trump’s Middle East junket, he is currently only expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Ha’aretz reported that the Trump administration is “heavily pressuring” Israel to make a deal with Hamas before Trump’s regional trip, and “communicating to Jerusalem that if Israel does not move forward together with the United States toward an agreement, it will be left on its own.” It also reported that U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff told hostage families this week that Israeli military pressure is endangering their loved ones.

Israel Hayom reported that there’s a growing personal rift between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Trump reportedly viewing Israel as unwilling to come along on his initiatives and plans for the Middle East and frustrated by Israeli pressure for the U.S. to join military strikes on Iran.

And Reuters reported this week that Trump is planning to move ahead with an agreement on civilian nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia that does not require the Gulf state to normalize relations with Israel, which was previously a parameter of the deal.

After initially brushing off international calls to pressure Israel to increase humanitarian aid provided to Gaza, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said this week, “There is a desperate need for humanitarian aid in Gaza.” He said Israel would be part of the security mechanism for a new aid distribution system, but would not distribute the aid. .

Israel was blindsided earlier this week when Trump revealed the U.S. had engaged in talks with the Houthis to reach a ceasefire, which ultimately produced a deal that did not require the terror group to stop firing on Israel. Houthi attacks on Israel have continued since the deal was reached.

Huckabee said, of that deal, “The United States isn’t required to get permission from Israel to make some type of arrangement that would get the Houthis from firing on our ships,” just as Israel is not required to inform the U.S. of all actions it may take. He said the U.S. would get involved if the Houthis harm U.S. citizens living in Israel.”

Huckabee has denied any rift between Israel and the United States and said “there is an incredibly close relationship between the U.S. and Israel that continues.”

“It’s reckless & irresponsible for press to allege that [Trump] and [Netanyahu] are not getting along,” Huckabee added on X. “Bibi has spent more time with [Trump] than I have in past 3 months & I’m his ambassador! The relationship between US & Israel remains STRONG!”