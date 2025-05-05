Israel to ramp up Gaza war unless deal reached by next week – defense source

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

deal deadline

Israel to ramp up Gaza war unless deal reached by next week – defense source

Israel is waiting until after Trump’s visit to the Middle East before launching 'Operation Gideon’s Chariots,' in order to allow more time to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli armoured vehicles take position on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip on May 4, 2025.

By
Lahav Harkov
May 5, 2025

If Hamas does not accept a ceasefire and hostage-release deal by the end of next week, Israel will launch “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” escalating the war in Gaza until Jerusalem attains its war aims, a senior Israeli defense source said on Monday. 

The Israeli security cabinet authorized the operation on Sunday “to act forcefully to defeat Hamas and force it to surrender, and destroy its military and governing capabilities while putting strong pressure to free all the hostages,” the source said.

To that end, the IDF began calling up tens of thousands of reservists over the weekend to increase the infantry in Gaza, backed up from the air and sea.

“A central component of the plan,” the source said, “is the broad evacuation of the entire Gazan population out of the warzones, including northern Gaza, to areas of southern Gaza, while creating a separation between them and Hamas terrorists, to give the IDF operational freedom of action.” 

In contrast with the first year of the war in Gaza, the defense source said, the IDF will remain in any territory it seizes during the war, to prevent terrorist cells from returning. Other areas will be treated like Rafah, “in which all of the threats were flattened and it turned into the security area,” meaning a buffer zone.

The current ban on humanitarian aid entering Gaza will continue until the population is evacuated to southern Gaza and until Israel launches a new mechanism for distributing aid intended to prevent Hamas from looting it. 

The mechanism involves the IDF inspecting all aid and securing a sterile zone near the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza, where civilian security companies will distribute the aid, the source said. The aid will be given to representatives of individual families rather than distributed wholesale out of warehouses, according to The Times of Israel. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs rejected the plan. 

Israel is waiting until after President Donald Trump’s May 13-16 visit to the Middle East before launching “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” in order to allow more time to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release deal, the defense source said.

The source also said that allowing Palestinians to leave Gaza of their own volition, as Trump has suggested, will be one of the goals of the operation.

An agreement acceptable to Israel would have to follow the “Witkoff model,” the source said, referring to the most recent version of the deal proposed by Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. That proposal involved a six-week ceasefire and the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander as well as nine other living hostages, of which there are an estimated 21-24. Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange, including some who committed deadly attacks. 

Hamas has refused to accept a deal that does not include the end of the war. The terrorist group’s most recent counteroffer involved a five-year ceasefire but the group rejected disarmament — a red line for Israel.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice