WORDS OF WARNING

RJC CEO warns of ‘neo-isolationism’ and ‘woke right’ in the GOP

Matt Brooks said that some of the same issues that have plagued the Democratic Party’s Israel policy are beginning to enter the GOP

Matt Brooks, the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, warned this week that anti-Israel sentiments that he said have taken over the Democratic Party are beginning to infiltrate the Republican Party and require a strong response.

The remarks are notable from an organization that has long framed the Republican Party as the pro-Israel party, and reflect growing concerns from more traditional conservatives about growing isolationist sentiments within the GOP.

“We have an obligation to be vigilant because the cancer that has taken over the Democratic Party with the woke progressive left — with Bernie Sanders, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Talib, and the protesters on the college campuses — we’re starting to see the beginning cells of that cancer start to take hold in the Republican party and we cannot allow that to happen,” Brooks said at the Jewish News Syndicate’s International Policy Summit.

Brooks said that the GOP must “combat the rise of neo-isolationism in our party” and make clear to “voices on the woke right” that the MAGA movement and President Donald Trump are definitionally pro-Israel.

“Donald Trump is the definition of MAGA, Donald Trump is the most pro-Israel president in history,” Brooks said. “Our party is pro-Israel, and if you want to try and argue that Israel is not an ally and Israel is a liability, well, let me just tell you you’re going to have to go through the Republican Jewish Coalition first. And so that is a battle to come.”

At the same time, RJC Chairman Norm Coleman and Brooks also argued that support for Israel remains strong and widespread in the Republican Party.