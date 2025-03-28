shot down

House overwhelmingly blocks anti-Israel Tlaib amendments to university funding bill

Many freshmen Democratic members voted in favor of the bill, which increases transparency around foreign university funders, during its passage on the House floor

The House voted overwhelmingly to block two amendments by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to a bill requiring disclosure of university funding from and investments in certain U.S. adversary countries that appeared tailored to target Israel.

The Tlaib amendments to the DETERRENT Act would have required universities to disclose investments in countries defending war crimes or genocide cases at the International Court of Justice or countries whose leaders are facing active arrest warrants from the Intenrational Criminal Court, among other criteria, and to disclose donations from countries facing similar conditions.

The House voted down the amendment on investments by a 410-3 vote, with only Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) siding with Tlaib. It voted down the other amendment on donations by a 404-4-1 vote, with Omar, Pressley and Rep. Al Green (D-TX) voting with Tlaib and Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) voting present.

The House passed the DETERRENT Act by a 241-169 vote with 31 Democrats voting in favor and Republican Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), who supported the bill last year, voting against. The same number of Democrats supported the bill in the previous Congress, though the composition of that group of Democrats changed.

A significant number of first-term Democrats supported the bill, one of the first major Israel and antisemitism related votes to come to the House floor in the new Congress.

They include Reps. Wesley Bell (D-MO), Sarah Elfreth (D-MD), Laura Gillen (D-NY), Maggie Goodlander (D-ME), Adam Gray (D-CA), George Latimer (D-NY), Derek Tran (D-CA), Eugene Vindman (D-VA) and George Whitesides (D-CA).

Other Democrats who voted in favor of the bill include Reps. Jim Costa (D-CA), Angie Craig (D-MN), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Don Davis (D-NC), Jared Golden (D-ME), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Josh Harder (D-CA), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Susie Lee (D-NV), Jared Moskowitz (D-NJ), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), Pat Ryan (D-NY), Hillary Scholten (D-MI), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

Craig, Golden, Gottheimer, Pappas and Torres are all seeking or thought to be considering seeking higher office.

A handful of Democrats who supported the bill last year flipped against it, including Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Bill Keating (D-MA), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Kim Schrier (D-WA) and Eric Sorensen (D-IL).

Bacon said in a statement that he supports the “intent of this legislation” but has “grave concerns about the burdensome regulations and unfunded mandates it would place on our universities.”

He said that it would place new requirements on the Department of Education even though the Trump administration plans to eliminate it, that universities are already subject to certain regulations on foreign relationships and that it would require universities to “conduct surveillance on all foreign scholars, students and visitors on campus to monitor potential espionage.”

“I heard from our three local universities — UNMC, UNO and UNL — about the cost and burdensome regulations this law was imposing on them,” Bacon said. “I think our three universities do a great job and I listened to their feedback.”

None of the other lawmakers who flipped their votes provided comment on the change.

Multiple Jewish groups including AIPAC, the Orthodox Union and Jewish Federations of North America had supported the bill as a means of exposing foreign influence on college campuses, which some in the Jewish community see as helping to drive antisemitic and anti-Israel activity and attitudes.

AIPAC said that the votes, including the rejection of Tlaib’s amendments, “reflect a strong bipartisan affirmation of support for the U.S.-Israel relationship,” noting that Democrats and Republicans alike voted against Tlaib’s “reckless attempt to isolate and demonize” Israel.

“We applaud the strong bipartisan vote for the bill and we urge the Senate to take it up and pass it [as soon as possible],” Nathan Diament, the executive director for public policy at the Orthodox Union, told Jewish Insider. “The issue of the nefarious role of foreign funds flowing to U.S. universities was highlighted at today’s Senate HELP Committee hearing and getting this bill approved by the Senate and signed by President [Donald] Trump will make a real difference in this fight.”

JFNA also praised the House vote, saying in a statement, “Jewish Federations of North America applaud the House for passing the DETERRENT Act and for rejecting anti-Israel amendments that sought to undermine this legislation. The DETERRENT Act is a critical measure that strengthens transparency and accountability in higher education by ensuring proper oversight of foreign financial relationships with American institutions. Safeguarding higher education is a commonsense, bipartisan priority, and we are proud to continue our efforts to protect Jewish students on campuses across the United States.”