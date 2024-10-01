Numerous pro-Israel lawmakers back military response to Iranian strike on Israel

Senate Minority Leader McConnell urges Biden WH to impose ‘severe consequences’ on Iran for its ‘campaign of terror’

Many pro-Israel lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said, during and in the aftermath of Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night, that the U.S. should support or even participate in a significant Israeli retaliatory attack.

The administration urged a limited Israeli response to Iran’s last direct attack on Israel in April, but appears likely to face stronger momentum in support of a larger Israeli retaliation after today’s Iranian strikes.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urged the Biden administration to impose the “severe consequences” it “has repeatedly threatened Iran with” for its “campaign of terror against Israel and the United States.”

“It is not enough to issue statements. It is not enough to intercept missiles and drones moments before they reach civilians in Israel or U.S. personnel in the Red Sea. It is time for America to act like the friend of Israel we claim to be. It is time to replenish Israel’s supply of critical munitions,” McConnell said in a statement. “It is time for the world’s leading architects of terror, and their proxies, to face severe consequences.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that “this is a moment of choosing for the free world regarding Iran,” describing the attack as a “breaking point” in the long-simmering conflict between Israel and the U.S. and Iran.

He said the U.S. should “coordinate an overwhelming response with Israel, starting with Iran’s ability to refine oil,” urging “hard” strikes on Iran’s refineries.

Graham added later that the U.S. needs to take “decisive action, not just statements.”

“The only thing the Iranian regime understands is strength. Now is the time to show unified resolve against Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” he said.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said, “Iran has made a mistake, it has put its nuclear facilities on the board as fair game.” He added after the attack, “Iran cannot be allowed to fire Ballistic [Missiles] at any American Ally without significant repercussions.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that “no nation can sit idly by while under direct attack and Israel has every right to defend herself and her citizens. There must be consequences for Iran’s actions.”

He also urged international cooperation to “further curb Iran’s destabilizing and reckless conduct that continues to spread havoc, create violence, and cause instability in the region.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said that the administration and the U.S. “must consider all options available in response to this attack” and that “We should not take any option off the table, and Iran must be made to pay for this.”

Lawler said that the U.S., Israel and their allies should undertake a response “within the borders of Iran,” adding on social media “POTUS must be ready to strike back.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said, “Any move Iran makes against Israel, my voice and vote follows Israel to ensure they have whatever resources they need — whether that’s military, financial, or intelligence — to prevail over terror.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee said, “the Ayatollah’s regime must be eliminated.”

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said that the administration “must work with our Israeli allies to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear weapon state.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that “a large scale Israeli retaliatory response inside Iran is certain to follow” Iran’s attack. He added that he “fully support[s] Israel’s right to respond disproportionately to stop this threat.”

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said “The Biden-Harris Administration’s appeasement of Iran does nothing but embolden the regime. We are long-overdue for the civilized world to stand together against Iran and impose real costs for this attack.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that the U.S. should “back Israel to the hilt to destroy our common enemies.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said the U.S. should “immediately give [Israel] everything it needs to respond to and end the terror of the Ayatollah and his evil regime, and be clear that Iran will pay dearly for these attacks.”

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) likewise said Iran “should suffer serious consequences.”

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) said that “Iran must be stopped,” declaring, “the stability of the region is dependent on it.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said that the U.S. should work economically to cut off Iran’s ability to conduct a similar attack and give “Israel what they need to end this destruction and defend themselves.”

Dozens of other supporters of Israel issued statements expressing support for Israel’s right to defend itself and for continued U.S. support for those efforts.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a close ally of President Joe Biden, maintained his call for a ceasefire in a statement on the situation.

“I’m horrified at the news of Iranian missile strikes tonight aimed at Tel Aviv and other cities across Israel and relieved that thanks to interceptions by the U.S. military and American-backed Israeli defense systems, minimal casualties have been reported,” Coons said. “I will always stand with Israel in its right to defend itself and support defense preparations to protect Israel and U.S. personnel in the region. I remain deeply concerned about escalating conflict in the region, and believe the only way to avoid an all-out war is a ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), an outspoken Israel critic, appeared to blame Israel for Iran’s latest escalation.

“Netanyahu’s invasion of Lebanon is putting millions of people at risk, forcing thousands to be displaced, and inciting a regional war,” Pressley said, referring to the Israeli prime minister. “The escalating violence must end. In Lebanon, in Gaza, and across the region.”

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) cautioned against an Israeli response: “A constant cycle of retaliation doesn’t make anyone in the region safer. Israel has a right to defend itself, but our shared goal should be avoiding a catastrophic regional war.”