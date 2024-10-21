Defense Dept. investigating leak of documents revealing Israel’s plans to attack Iran

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Brown University facing pressure to cancel board vote on Isr...ael divestment

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

PLUGGING LEAKS

Defense Dept. investigating leak of documents revealing Israel’s plans to attack Iran

White House spokesperson John Kirby didn’t refute the documents’ authenticity in remarks to the press on Monday

Exterior aerial view of the Pentagon.

By
Gabby Deutch
October 21, 2024

The Department of Defense is investigating how U.S. intelligence documents detailing Israeli plans to attack Iran were leaked and published in an online forum, the White House said on Monday.

“We’re not exactly sure of how these documents found their way into the public domain,” said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby. “I know the Department of Defense is investigating this, and I’m sure that as they work through that, they’ll try to determine the manner in which they did become public.” 

The White House does not yet know if the documents were purposely leaked by an official who had access to them or whether they were obtained as the result of a hack, according to Kirby.

President Joe Biden will be updated on the progress of the investigation and “any mitigation measures and recommendations that come as a result of the investigative efforts, [and] how to prevent it from happening again,” Kirby told reporters. “The president remains deeply concerned about any leakage of classified information into the public domain. That is not supposed to happen, and it’s unacceptable when it does.” 

The reportedly top secret documents were published last week in a Telegram channel called “Middle East Spectator” that is believed to be affiliated with Iran, although it is operated anonymously. An account in the channel claimed the documents came from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, headquartered at the Defense Department.

The authenticity of the documents has not been verified. Kirby did not refute their authenticity during his Monday remarks to the media.

Several U.S. lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), have called for investigations into the source of the leak.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice