Every Jewish House Democrat condemns Carlson’s interview with Holocaust denier

The Democrats also condemned J.D. Vance for declining to rebuke Carlson, while Republicans are privately fretting the Trump campaign’s handling of the controversy

Every Jewish Democrat in the House signed onto a joint statement issued Monday night condemning Tucker Carlson for amplifying the views of a Holocaust denier and blasting Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), the Republican vice presidential nominee, for failing to denounce the interview.

The letter comes amid growing GOP alarm at the indulgence of antisemitism within their own ranks and concern about the political implications of the Trump campaign’s continued embrace of Carlson.

Joint statements from every Jewish Democrat — ranging from some of the most conservative Democrats in the House to committed progressives — are rare. This one was organized by Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI).

The Democrats condemned Vance by name, for having “refused to condemn Carlson for promoting” Darryl Cooper, a self-proclaimed historian, “when given the opportunity to do so. Acceptance of hateful ideologies by people in power puts Jews and other targeted minorities across the world at great risk.”

“The normalization of Nazism is unacceptable and dangerous, and must be forcefully condemned,” they continued. “Americans deserve to know that their leaders will rebuke the cancers of antisemitism and Nazism whenever and wherever they appear.”

The lawmakers said that Cooper’s “revisionist and morally repugnant retelling of history” presented in the Carlson interview “is an insult to the six million Jews who were methodically murdered at the hands of the Nazi regime and is especially dangerous now as antisemitism is on the rise globally.”

They also criticized Carlson for praising Cooper: “Not only did Carlson provide a platform for Cooper’s ignorance and hate to millions of viewers, he also promoted Cooper by calling him ‘the most important popular historian in the United States.”

And they blasted billionaire Trump backer and X owner Elon Musk for his now-deleted post calling the interview “very interesting.”

A source familiar with the situation said the Democratic lawmakers thought it was important to call out Carlson and Cooper, as well as bring attention to Vance and Musk’s connections to the controversy.

Several high-ranking Republicans also privately expressed deep concern about the Trump campaign’s failure to distance itself from Carlson and the interview.

“They ignore this at their own peril,” one senior lawmaker told Jewish Insider of the campaign’s dismissive posture toward the situation.

“The political implications of Trump and Vance handling this Tucker thing incorrectly are huge,” another member of Congress and a supporter of the campaign, told JI. “Every respected operative in this business could recognize how problematic this could become. This election will be won on the margins by swing voters in the suburbs. It’s nonsense to think something this outrageous couldn’t swing the race by alienating just enough people.”

“This is not the behavior of a winning team,” a third GOP lawmaker said of the situation. They added that they hoped the campaign would reverse course but had little optimism that a shift would happen.

In a statement provided to JI by a Vance spokesman last week, the Ohio senator declined to distance himself from Carlson but spoke out against Cooper.

“Senator Vance doesn’t believe in guilt-by-association cancel culture but he obviously does not share the views of the guest interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There are no stronger supporters of our allies in Israel or the Jewish community in America than Senator Vance and President Trump,” a Vance spokesman said at the time.

Later at a campaign stop in Arizona, Vance told a gaggle of reporters: “Agree or disagree with anything Tucker Carlson or his guests say, we believe in free speech. We believe if you don’t like an idea and – obviously the Holocaust was a terrible tragedy and it’s something that we have to make sure doesn’t get repeated anywhere in the world — the best way to ensure that doesn’t happen is to debate and push back against bad ideas. It’s not to suppress and censor them.”

Vance is scheduled to be interviewed by Carlson during the talk show host’s nationwide tour on Sept. 21 in Hershey, Pa. Sources close to the campaign have told JI that there are no plans to cancel Vance’s appearance.

Many of the Republicans who spoke to JI for this story expressed discomfort about criticizing Carlson publicly for fear of retribution or harassment.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) dismissed antisemitic elements of the right wing as a small fringe after he was asked about the subject during an interview at the MEAD Summit in Washington. Cotton said he does not “see it much from Arkansans,” who he said largely support Israel and “see the difference between right and wrong.”

“We should not truck with or tolerate that kind of Holocaust denialism or antisemitism, no matter what quarter it comes from, and whether it’s based on that kind of historical denialism, or what you see in certain quarters in America today, especially on our campuses,” Cotton said.