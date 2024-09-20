Democrats speak out loudly against Trump’s Jewish voter comments

The Biden White House, the Harris campaign and leading pro-Israel Democrats all put out statements arguing Trump is stoking division and hatred against the Jewish community

A group of House Democrats outspoken on antisemitism issues are joining Jewish groups, the White House and the Harris campaign in condemning former President Donald Trump’s Thursday evening remarks about the Jewish vote.

Trump claimed in a speech on Thursday evening, aimed at attracting Jewish voters, that, “the Jewish people would have a lot to do with the loss” if he loses the November election.

in a lengthy statement first shared with Jewish Insider, Reps. Dan Goldman (D-NY), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) described Trump as “a liar and bigot who views Jewish Americans as political pawns in his single-minded quest to stay out of jail by winning the election.”

All of the lawmakers who joined the statement are Jewish, except for Torres, who has been among the most vocal non-Jewish lawmakers to speak out against antisemitism. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawmakers described Trump’s speech as “grotesque” and replete with “lies and dog whistles, asserting that, “Donald Trump has dangerously and irresponsibly shifted blame on the Jewish people for his potential loss in November — yet another extension of a pervasive antisemitic trope.”

The Democrats said Trump is “stoking division and hatred” against the Jewish community and has shown “a callous disregard for our well-being.”

The lawmakers also accused Trump of a “reckless obsession with making support for Israel a partisan wedge issue,” an effort they described as damaging to Israel and to supporters of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The House Democrats highlighted what they described as Trump’s relationships with “Holocaust deniers, Nazi sympathizers and bigots,” pointing in particular to his campaign’s failure to publicly condemn North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson after a report on Thursday that Robinson had described himself as a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

They said these relationships “reveal that his promises are meaningless and are beyond disqualifying.”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, earlier Friday afternoon, said that “it is abhorrent to traffic in dangerous tropes or engage in scapegoating at any time — let alone now, when all leaders have an obligation to fight back against the tragic worldwide rise in Antisemitism.”

He accused Trump of “tearing the country apart and pitting communities against one another.”

Harris campaign spokesperson Morgan Finkelstein similarly condemned the remarks, accusing Trump of “resorting to the oldest antisemitic tropes in the book because he’s weak and can’t stand the fact that the majority of America is going to reject him in November.”

She warned that the comments “can have dangerous consequences.”

Amid the controversy, the Republican Jewish Coalition came to Trump’s defense.

RJC National Chairman Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN) and CEO Matt Brooks issued a statement calling the speech a “tour de force in support of the Jewish community and Israel, as we collectively face some of the darkest days in modern Jewish history.”

“President Trump also rightly pointed out that as President of the United States, he did more for American Jews and the Jewish state than any President in modern history; and although many Jewish Americans vote for Democrats, he is working tirelessly to change that — and he has: in 2020, President Trump received the largest share of the Jewish vote in 40 years,” Brooks and Coleman continued. “We fully expect President Trump to build on his historic success in this critical 2024 election.”



The two Jewish Republicans in the House, Reps. David Kustoff (R-KY) and Max Miller (R-OH) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But some other House Republicans criticized Trump’s comments on Friday.