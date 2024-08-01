Cardin maintains that Hamas is to blame for the lack of a cease-fire deal

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman said that the framework for a Saudi-Israel deal is ‘pretty well-developed’ and could be finalized quickly

Pushing back on critics who allege that Israel is dragging out cease-fire talks, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said on Wednesday that he continues to doubt that Hamas is actually interested in a deal and sees Hamas as the primary obstacle. He also said that a U.S.-Saudi agreement and Saudi-Israel normalization deal could be finalized quickly.

“I have serious doubts whether Hamas is sincere in these negotiations, serious doubts,” Cardin, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said during a meeting with reporters on Wednesday. “They have moved the goalposts over and over again.”

He said he thinks Hamas may be concerned that it will lose leverage if it agrees to a deal to release the hostages.

“At times, I wish all the parties would be more cooperative to get to the final agreements, but I will tell you, my major concern is with Hamas,” he said.

Cardin said the sides are “very close to a cease-fire and hostage release” but “have been that many times. Like Lucy and the football — it keeps on changing.”

He said that “the focus needs to be” on Hamas and the fact that the terror group “caused this tragedy,” “should never have taken hostages” and “should release the hostages today.”

He also warned, however, that the recent Israeli strike on Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr and suspected strike on Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh could make a deal more difficult.

Cardin said that Hamas and Iran “have no problem with derailing” cease-fire discussions, but emphasized that those talks are in the interests of Israel and the U.S., so that they can pursue regional normalization and security and a path toward a two-state solution.

Cardin said he does think there is a concrete and realistic road to a U.S.-Saudi deal and Saudi-Israeli normalization if that cease-fire deal can be cemented.

“I think understandings in the region are pretty well-developed, so yes, I think that could happen quickly,” Cardin said, while adding that he’s not certain that such a deal could come to fruition before the end of the year, the end of the congressional session or the presidential inauguration.

He also said that the 2024 election could change the prospects for a deal.

The longtime pro-Israel stalwart also expressed confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies on the Middle East. He said that he hasn’t always fully agreed with President Joe Biden’s policies, but said they’ve “been well-motivated … I think he has his policies that are pro-Israel and they’re good policies,” and that he has seen no “daylight” between Harris and Biden.

He specifically said he knows Harris supports regional normalization and security efforts, as well as a two-state solution.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has said he’s holding up consideration of legislation and nominees in the committee as a bid to force legislators to consider the House-passed bill sanctioning the International Criminal Court for pursuing arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

But a clearly frustrated Cardin suggested that there are other factors and motivations at play.

“I just caution you, don’t always accept what he tells you at full value,” Cardin told reporters. Risch did not respond to a request for comment.

Cardin said he’s been in “close contact” with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about a brief in the ICC case against Israel, and said he expects to support Graham’s efforts. Cardin said he expects the brief will argue that the ICC should respect Israel’s justice system and that the ICC lacks jurisdiction because Israel is not an ICC member.