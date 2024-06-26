Fetterman meets with Netanyahu during first-ever Israel visit

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) met on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in a show of solidarity on his first-ever visit to the country.

Fetterman, who is in Israel this week on a congressional delegation, wore his signature hoodie as he met with Netanyahu in his office, where the prime minister praised the Pennsylvania senator for his continued advocacy on behalf of the Jewish state in a video posted on X.

“We’ve been through dark times in these months of anguished war. And during that time, I can say that Israel has had no better friend than Sen. John Fetterman,” Netanyahu said in the video while standing alongside the senator.

“I want to thank you for your courageous statements that show moral clarity and moral courage,” he continued. “You just say it the way it is. And we appreciate this friendship at all times, but especially in these times, so welcome, friend.”

Fetterman responded by telling Netanyahu, “We stand with Israel through this, and I’m so sorry for what’s been done to this nation, but [it’s] just an honor to be here today.”

Since Oct. 7, Fetterman has emerged as one of Israel’s strongest allies in the Democratic Party. He has also bucked the shift away from Israel in recent months by some progressive Democrats, supporting, among other things, continued offensive military aid. He has also led on legislation combating antisemitism on college campuses alongside Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), the lead Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Fetterman also met with President Isaac Herzog and Israel Katz, the country’s foreign minister. Both leaders praised Fetterman on X for his unwavering support for Israel since Oct. 7 after their respective meetings.

Herzog called Fetterman “a beacon of moral clarity as we fight to defend the free world against true evil,” while Katz said that the State of Israel welcomes him “with open arms” for being “a true friend.”