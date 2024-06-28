What You Should Know

With a low-energy, rambling and unfocused performance at the first presidential debate, President Joe Biden panicked Democrats across the country over his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump, not to mention whether he’d be able to serve for another four years in office, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Alarmed Democratic lawmakers, nervous operatives and stunned cable news commentators began speculating about whether Biden could be replaced on the Democratic ticket at this late date. That’s unlikely to happen — and surrogates including California Gov. Gavin Newsom gamely defended the president’s record in post-debate spin — but the fact that these conversations are happening is a sign of the rough shape Biden’s campaign is in.

Questions about Biden’s age and mental acuity have dominated the political conversation since he began running for a second term. The public is clearly worried: A whopping 70% of respondents in this week’s New York Times/Siena poll said they agree that Biden is too old to be president — and those numbers could get even worse after Biden’s debate performance.

In the past, the president has managed to quell concerns with an energetic State of the Union address or some well-timed campaign travel. But the debate was one of the last chances for Biden to reassure skeptical voters he has what it takes to serve. His campaign took the lead in calling for a debate in the first place, and secured what seemed like favorable ground rules for the program.

And in the biggest high-stakes moment of the campaign, Biden confirmed the skeptical public’s worst fears about his fitness for office — for 90 straight minutes, with tens of millions of Americans watching.

The debate will not be remembered for its policy discussions, to put it mildly. Trump offered little clarity on his views towards Israel in his answer about the Middle East, while Biden gave a familiar defense of his support for Israel’s war against Hamas. Trump offered an odd line about Biden over his policy towards Israel: “He has become like a Palestinian. But, they don’t like him because he is a very bad Palestinian. He is a weak one.”

To our surprise, there were no questions about antisemitism during the 90-minute debate.

Hours after the debate, calls for the president to drop out of the race began to circulate, including from stalwart Biden defenders such as The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof and Tom Friedman. The Atlantic’s Mark Leibovich wrote that “Biden needs to step aside, for the sake of his own dignity, for the good of his party, for the future of the country.”

Before tonight’s debate, Biden was already in a precarious political position, with low job approval ratings amid a pessimistic American public. His best hope was that voters would view an unpopular and criminally convicted Trump as an unacceptable alternative, especially after being reminded of the former president’s vitriol on the national stage.

Instead, it was Biden that looked badly exposed on Thursday night. Now all eyes will be on Democrats to see if the private panicking will turn into public calls for action.