In today’s Daily Kickoff we preview today’s election in South Africa, and have the scoop on a letter by Sens. Jacky Rosen and James Lankford urging the education secretary to appoint an official to oversee campus antisemitism investigations. We also press Sen. Raphael Warnock, a trustee at Union Theological Seminary, for his stance on the school’s board of trustees voting to divest from Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: William Kolbrener, Jerry Seinfeld and Tony Gonzales.

AIPAC’s super PAC began its spending blitz against one of its top targets — Squad-aligned Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who is facing a serious primary challenge from St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell.

The United Democracy Project super PAC placed its first ad buy against Bush on Tuesday, which is expected to be the start of an ongoing campaign before the Aug. 6 primary.

So far this cycle, AIPAC’s super PAC has been effective in winning most of the competitive races it has engaged in. It propelled Maryland state legislator Sarah Elfreth to a comfortable victory in an expensive Democratic primary, stopped anti-Israel former GOP Rep. John Hostettler from prevailing in Indiana and claimed credit for rallying pro-Israel donors behind a center-left Oregon Democrat (Maxine Dexter) running against the sister of progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

And in Texas’ high-stakes GOP runoff last night, AIPAC’s efforts to boost center-right Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) played a critical role, as the congressman narrowly defeated Brandon Herrera, a right-wing challenger with a history of antisemitic rhetoric. Texas Republicans also nominated state Rep. Craig Goldman to an open House seat; he’s set to become the third Jewish Republican in next year’s Congress.

AIPAC’s lone setback so far has been in California, where state Sen. Dave Min emerged as the Democratic nominee despite facing a barrage of ads against him from UDP. (Min still faces a competitive general election in a battleground district.)

Its biggest targets, however, are two of the most virulently anti-Israel voices in Congress: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Bush. UDP has already spent about $8 million against Bowman in the run-up to his June 25 primary, and the early ad reservation against Bush demonstrates they believe Bell can defeat the controversial incumbent.

Ultimately, AIPAC’s political scorecard (and that of other like-minded pro-Israel groups) will hinge on whether they can oust those two lawmakers. Defeating an incumbent in a primary is historically rare, but pro-Israel groups like AIPAC are betting that this summer will serve as proof that radical views on Israel (and beyond) won’t sell, even in Democratic primaries in deep-blue districts.

Spotted in Israel this week: Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who visited several of the sites where the Oct. 7 attack took place, including the Nova festival and Kibbutz Nir Oz. She headed to the Lebanon border on Tuesday, where she wrote a message on an artillery shell to be shot at Hezbollah targets: “Finish them! America ❤ Israel. Always, Nikki Haley.”

In an interview with Israel Hayom — the right-leaning newspaper owned by Miriam Adelson, whose private jet Haley took to Israel — the former ambassador criticized the Biden administration for stopping some weapons shipments to Israel.

“You can’t hold back weapons from an ally,” Haley said. “So if we want to be a friend to Israel, the best thing America can do is let Israel do its job and just support [it].”

Haley added: “If the Palestinians want a better life, they need to get rid of Hamas. They need to change leadership; they need to understand that they are in this situation because of the leaders around them. This is not Israel’s job to save the Palestinians, the Palestinians should want to save themselves by getting rid of the terrorists who are trying to control them who are using them as human shields.”

Haley called on Israel to “tune out the noise and finish the job… Don’t let anybody make you feel wrong, because Israel is not wrong in this.”