McCormick calls on Lee to resign over scheduled appearance at CAIR gala featuring antisemitic speakers

Sen. Bob Casey criticized CAIR in a statement, but declined to speak out against Lee’s appearance at the event

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick called on Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) to resign from Congress after she scheduled an appearance at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) gala featuring a lineup of antisemitic speakers, including one who praised Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel.

McCormick, a Republican, shared a video statement with JI condemning Lee, as well as his main rival, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

“I can assure you that the people of Pittsburgh and the people of Pennsylvania, they expect more of their leadership,” McCormick said. “They expect more than associating themselves with antisemites. They expect moral leadership, moral clarity,”

McCormick also made reference to Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack on U.S. soil, which is inside Lee’s congressional district.

“I’m also calling on Bob Casey to disavow his endorsement of Summer Lee. Bob has endorsed Summer Lee and he’s not called back on that despite the terrible things that keep coming out of her mouth,” McCormick continued. “The people of Pennsylvania deserve more from Bob Casey. He needs to demonstrate leadership, not weakness, he needs to demonstrate moral clarity.”

Casey, the state’s senior senator, distanced himself from CAIR leadership without directly addressing Lee’s participation in the event.

“October 7th was a brutal and vicious attack on innocent Israeli civilians,” Casey, a Democrat, said in a statement to JI. “I unequivocally condemn the antisemitic and hateful comments made by CAIR’s leadership and any comments that celebrate the despicable acts of Hamas terrorists.”

Prior to Oct. 7, Casey had participated in events with CAIR in Pennsylvania and offered praise for the group, but has distanced himself following revelations that the group’s leader had praised the Oct. 7 attacks. He shared the same statement with Fox News in December.

Bhavani Patel, who is challenging Lee in the Democratic primary, said Lee “needs to cancel this appearance and apologize for agreeing to share a stage with them in the first place. This is appalling.”