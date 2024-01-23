Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik about his new song about Oct. 7, “OK,” and interview the Polish-British PR specialist behind the Visegrad24 X account. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Calvin Trillin, Tamara Cofman Wittes and Elon Musk.

Nikki Haley wrapped up her New Hampshire campaign Monday in a packed hotel ballroom on the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border — in Salem, the hometown of Haley-boosting Gov. Chris Sununu, but lately a stronghold of former President Donald Trump’s since his political rise in 2016, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes from New Hampshire.

Haley’s rousing campaign finale ahead of today’s primary wasbriefly interrupted by a heckler who expressed his love for the former South Carolina governor, only to declare he’s voting for Trump. The episode was reflective of the long odds Haley faces in defeating Trump — in a state that will end up being a make-or-break contest for her underdog candidacy.

New Hampshire is as hospitable a primary for the Trump-skeptical forces: It’s an open primary allowing independents to participate. The New England state’s GOP electorate is a notch more moderate than its early state counterparts. And without a competitive Democratic primary taking place, there will be a smattering of anti-Trump Democratic voters looking to make a statement against the former president in the GOP race.

But in a one-on-one contest pitting Trump against voters looking for a change, polls show Trump with a substantial advantage. A new CNN/University of New Hampshire survey found Trump widening his lead over Haley to 11 points (50-39%), while a pre-election Washington Post/Monmouth University poll found Trump with a significant 18-point edge (52-34%). And the final Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll shows Trump opening up a whopping 22-point lead (60-38%).

Any benefit Haley received from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropping out of the race was overcome by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s withdrawals and endorsements of Trump. Her third-place showing in Iowa failed to give her the necessary momentum in the Granite State.

With expectations downgraded, perhaps a close second-place finish could give Haley a chance to be the comeback candidate — and move on to South Carolina. But a double-digit defeat would signal we’re close to the end of the GOP primary campaign — and at the beginning of the Trump nomination coronation.

Donors are alreadycoming to grips with the likelihood of Trump’s nomination, while once-resistant lawmakers are rallying to endorse him.

It’s possible the more intriguing contest will be on the Democratic side, which is holding an unsanctioned primary without President Joe Biden on the ballot — but one where his allies are encouraging backers to write his name in. If the Biden write-in effort fails to secure a healthy majority of the vote (against Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson), it would be an embarrassing showing for the sitting president.

One dynamic to watch: Anti-Israel activists are encouraging voters to write in “cease fire” on their ballots as part of a protest against Biden’s support for the Jewish state. The New Hampshire secretary of state’s office originally indicated it wouldn’t separate those write-in votes from other random write-ins, but later said it would count the cease-fire votes separately.

Democratic Majority For Israel, the pro-Israel Democratic group, called on New Hampshire’s secretary of state not to separately tally votes for “cease fire,” arguing state law doesn’t allow for the tallying of non-persons in the count.