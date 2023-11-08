Worthy Reads

Path to Peace: In the Washington Post, World Jewish Congress head Ronald Lauder suggests that Israel pursue peace with the Palestinians alongside its war with Hamas. “Israel should not walk into the trap set by Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. It must not conduct a campaign that will ignite a regional conflict. The Jewish democratic state must not perpetuate its enemies’ disregard for human life. It must retain the moral high ground, safeguard its international legitimacy and maintain the support of the majority of Americans. Israel must make clear that this is a war against Hamas, not against the Palestinians, a war for life and Western values, not for territory. A war whose foremost objective is peace.” [WashPost]



Family First: The Atlantic’s Franklin Foer talks to the parents of American-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. “Rachel [Goldberg-Polin] told me that they had both lost substantial weight. The Jewish impulse to feed the suffering felt like an affront, which they both resisted. ‘I’m not sure if Hersh is alive. I am not going to be eating cake,’ Rachel said. They narrated their story with a sense of detachment, the numbness that allows the mind to function in the midst of a living nightmare. I noted that fact to Rachel, who wore a sticker with a 26 on her T-shirt, the number of days since Hamas had blown off her son’s arm and abducted him. She didn’t disagree. ‘I tell everyone that I’m going to go downstairs and cry now and that I’ll be back in a few minutes. And I’ll go into our bedroom and I’ll cry, and I’ll scream into a T-shirt, and I’ll just be beside myself. Then I’ll wipe my face and say, “Okay, I’ve got work to do.” And I come back upstairs.’ Each interview is a shout in the darkness, an exhaustion of their obligation to avail themselves of every opportunity to remind the world of Hersh’s existence.” [TheAtlantic]

Friendship Test: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens writes that American Jews should consider who their allies were in the days after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack. “Knowing who our friends aren’t isn’t pleasant, particularly after so many Jews have sought to be personal friends and political allies to people and movements that, as we grieved, turned their backs on us. But it’s also clarifying. More than 3,800 years of Jewish history keeps yielding the same bracing lesson: In the long run, we’re alone. What can Oct. 8 Jews do? We can stop being embarrassed, equivocal or defensive about Zionism, which is, after all, one of the world’s most successful movements of national liberation. We can call out anti-Zionism for what it is: a rebranded version of antisemitism, based on the same set of libels and conspiracy theories. We can exit the institutions that have disserved us: ‘Defund the academy’ is a much better slogan than defund the police.” [NYTimes]

Picking Sides: In The Wall Street Journal, Judge Matthew Solomson and Tal Fortgang raise concerns about how social justice movements move away from traditional concepts of justice. “For many Americans today, justice — often with the modifier ‘social’ before it — is precisely about power. Rejecting the biblical ideal codified in the judicial oath, our academics, intelligentsia and public figures have embraced the idea that power tells you all you need to know about who is right and who is wrong. This is clear as some of our best and brightest side with the Hamas terrorists in their war against Israel. To those who believe in the biblical ideal of justice, defending Israel’s right to destroy those who commit atrocities against innocents isn’t simple, but involves a moral analysis that yields a clear conclusion. One must look at who acts virtuously and who acts viciously. Though no country is virtuous all the time, Israel seeks peace and in war doesn’t specifically target civilians. Israel holds no kidnapped babies, nor does it steal billions of dollars of foreign aid to build tunnels where terrorists can hide while using women and children as human shields. Hamas is unfathomably evil, by any traditional measure, to Israelis and Gazans. Its barbarism is unjustifiable, even if Palestinians have legitimate grievances against Israel.” [WSJ]



Lieberman in the Spotlight: The Washington Post’s Kara Voght interviews former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) about the pushback his organization No Labels has faced from Democrats concerned a third-party candidate could hand Republicans the White House. “​​The backlash against the project has been moderately furious. And it has raised a question particular to this moment, when a right-wing demagogue has an iron grip on one of the country’s two major parties: In order for the center to hold, will the centrists have to become a skosh more comfortable with their teammate-opponents on the left? Maybe even walk a few paces in their direction, for the sake of reaching common ground? Lieberman remains hopeful, as he has his whole career, that if he holds firm in the center then the party will find its way back to where he’s standing. My visit with the former senator fell on the morning after Yom Kippur, the most sacred day on the Jewish calendar devoted to introspection and atonement. I asked Lieberman if he had used the holiday to reflect on anything that he was willing to share with the rest of us. ‘No, thanks.’” [WashPost]