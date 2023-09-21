👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s meeting in New York between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and spotlight Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum’s connection — or lack thereof — to the country’s Jewish community. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Izabella Tabarovsky, Jeff Yass and Rahm Emanuel.

Today in Pittsburgh, Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive and Army veteran, will launch his Senate campaign against Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) at the John Heinz History Center, according to sources familiar with his plans, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar reports.

McCormick’s candidacy will be a pivotal test of whether Republicans can successfully reconcile the traditional wing of their party with the ascendant MAGA movement. McCormick’s business background is at odds with the growing populism of the GOP, but he has successfully won over some of his bigger skeptics within the party.

McCormick narrowly lost the 2022 Senate primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz, largely because former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz and criticized McCormick during a pre-primary rally. This cycle, Trump isn’t expected to engage in the primary and views McCormick’s campaign as essential to his odds of winning the Keystone State if he’s the nominee in the 2024 election.

One notable sign that McCormick has won over the MAGA elements of his party: He garnered an endorsement from right-wing 2022 gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano. “Rebbie and I met with him and his wife a month or two ago. I’m seeing him again this week. He’s a veteran of Desert Storm. I’m pretty much satisfied with the answers he gave me. It’s time to unify,” Mastriano said in an interview with conservative talk show host John Fredericks.

A source close to the McCormick campaign told JI that even though McCormick and Mastriano have different views, their shared history as combat veterans helped seal the political rapprochement.

McCormick has also won endorsements from several notable conservatives in the Pennsylvania congressional delegation, such as Reps. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Dan Meuser (R-PA).

With McCormick as the nominee, Pennsylvania will be one of the biggest and most expensive swing states in the country, thanks to its role as both a presidential and Senate battleground. Republicans are focused on flipping three red states in their pursuit of a Senate majority, but view purple states like Pennsylvania and Nevada as top battlegrounds as well.