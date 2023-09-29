Worthy Reads

🇮🇷 Talking Tehran:The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood weighs in on the recent leak of documents connecting a number of current and former government officials to efforts by Tehran to cultivate an influencer network abroad as it pursued nuclear negotiations with the West. “For once, the Iranians themselves are blameless. As conspiracies go, the one alleged here is mild. They found Westerners of Iranian extraction who did not despise their religious government, as so many Iranian expatriates do. They made a list. They flattered its members and waited to see who welcomed the flattery and reciprocated with offers of service. These techniques paid off splendidly when the Biden administration started appointing the very people Tehran had been grooming. (Vaez was poised to join Malley at State, but the appointment was never made.) The emails do not demonstrate or suggest that Ariane Tabatabai, now in the Defense Department, or others not in government, became agents of Tehran. The Pentagon says that Tabatabai was ‘thoroughly and properly vetted’ for her current job but refuses to say whether her emails were accurately and fairly quoted. Even if they do not show that she is a security risk, they do show that she and others responded to Tehran’s blandishments and sought its approval. The administration should find staff who know Iran and its leaders, ideally well enough to recognize Zarif by the smell of his cologne or the sound of his footfall. To get that close takes some ingratiation. The method of ingratiation matters, though, and in this case, it stinks.” [TheAtlantic]

🇮🇱 Fifty Years On: In The Wall Street Journal, former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren, who also served in the Knesset, reflects on the divisions among Israel’s Jewish communities ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. “The Yom Kippur War shattered Israeli identity. Once confident in their leaders, Israelis suddenly distrusted them. Veterans of the war founded Peace Now to pressure the government to make territorial concessions to the Palestinians. Fearful that it would, religious Zionists established the Bloc of the Faithful to irreversibly settle Judea and Samaria (the West Bank). The left-leaning Labor Party that had led Israel since its independence lost to the right-wing Likud, destined to dominate Israeli politics for 40 of the next 50 years. Israelis felt betrayed by politicians who not only failed to prevent the war but later pinned the blame on the army. That perfidy was never entirely forgotten and, in the eyes of many Israelis, is now being replicated by the Netanyahu government…. ‘The wars of the Jews are always the ugliest,’ commando leader Yoni Netanyahu, the late brother of the present prime minister, wrote to his parents in November 1973. ‘The Arabs won’t need to fight. The Jews, as usual, will destroy themselves.’ The challenge for Israel today, as 50 years ago, is to avoid that fate and emerge from our crisis even stronger.” [WSJ]

🗡️ Relics and Remembrance: In The New York Times, author Menachem Kaiser writes about his experience at a trade show in which items from Nazi Europe were prevalent. “The very concept of ‘Nazi memorabilia’ is a misapprehension of these artifacts, a mistreatment of a fraught material history; it relies on and feeds an insidious distortion of World War II, which is flattened into a tale of victors and vanquished. The cruelty, the suffering, the victims, the genocide are all out of frame. History, and especially history of World War II, is never just an accumulation of facts; it’s a narrative, constructed with more or less deliberation but constructed all the same. Decontextualization can be — regardless of intentions — a form of soft revisionism…. Turning Nazi artifacts into tradeables, far from fulfilling some sort of preservationist mandate, in fact mutes what’s historically meaningful about them. The purpose of preservation is not merely to ensure artifacts aren’t lost or damaged, but to place them in proper context, to narrativize them. Without that context, Nazi artifacts only represent a fascination with and commodification of Nazism; what’s being traded and promoted is Nazi symbology. The claim that a Nazi artifact is so rigidly ‘historical’ as to be apolitical is at best oblivious, if not dismissive, of how these symbols are deployed today, to what they mean to most people, to their very current political implications.” [NYTimes]



🏫 Campus Beat: In Newsweek, Jewish on Campus co-founder Julia Jassey calls for university administrators to step up their efforts to combat antisemitism on campus, following last week’s hosting of a conference at the University of Pennsylvania that featured speakers accused of antisemitism. “It’s time to take a decisive step. University administrators must condemn antisemitism strongly, no matter where it arises. They must ensure that all students, including Jews, have equal access to their school as a safe environment to learn. They must stand with their Jewish students at times of celebration and times of difficulty. They must understand that our people have always grappled with antisemitism, and it is those who have remained silent who have allowed it to continue. Campus antisemitism will not be eliminated by one school, one professor, or one student. The responsibility to act belongs to each of us. The Jewish students at the University of Pennsylvania have shown us that antisemitism will not derail their strength nor their pride.” [Newsweek]