The two traded barbs ahead of next month's primary

Bowman, Latimer duel in first primary debate of campaign cycle

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) stood by his anti-Israel record amid sustained attacks from Westchester County Executive George Latimer at their first primary debate of the campaign cycle on Monday.

Bowman accused Latimer of using the “Southern strategy in the North” of portraying him as “the angry Black man” after the two sparred about each other’s records. Latimer had knocked Bowman’s votes against bipartisan deals and described him as a performative politician who “has done a lot of letter writing and a lot of talking.”

Bowman also claimed Latimer had not taken any real action on guns, crime or the migrant crisis in New York in his decades of public service.

The incumbent lawmaker also made AIPAC a top target of the evening, accusing the group of being a right-wing operation that wants to “destroy our democracy.”

Latimer pushed back on the claim, pointing to AIPAC’s support for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Reps. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Grace Meng (D-NY), Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY).