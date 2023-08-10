Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Thursday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we spotlight the Democratic primary in Texas’ 7th Congressional District, and report the latest on an ongoing legal battle in Michigan between the estate of a Holocaust survivor and antisemitic demonstrators. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Robert Beren, Iman Pahlavi and Larry Ellison.
Is a deal to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia imminent? Not so fast, the White House said on Wednesday after a Wall Street Journal report indicated that Riyadh and Washington had “agreed on the broad contours of a deal” that could see the kingdom establish official relations with the Jewish state within the next year.
John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, said the report “has left some people with the impression that the discussions are farther along and closer to some sense of certainty than they actually are.”
Refuting the WSJ’s reporting, Kirby said, “There’s no agreed framework to codify normalization or any of the other security considerations that we and our friends have in the region.”
The State Department was also quick to temper expectations. The WSJ report, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “vastly overstated the reality of the situation.”
“We’ve made progress on a number of issues,” Miller added, referring to talks that have taken place over the last several months, including a visit to Jeddah by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan two weeks ago. “I’m not going to get into what the progress is, but it is still a long road to go with an uncertain future.”
Trump administration National Security Council alum Richard Goldberg, who co-hosts JI’s podcast, cautioned observers to “[t]ake a deep breath.”
“Lots of posturing going on with little actual news,” Goldberg added. “The contours of a deal are the same as they were three months ago. Lots of details to work out.” The “biggest challenge,” Goldberg, now a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, remains Riyadh’s desire for its own nuclear enrichment program.
One thing we’re likely to see in any deal: a security agreement with the U.S. focused on deterring Iran, Axios’ Barak Ravid reports. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broached the subject in a phone call with President Joe Biden last month, and has offered to send Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer — Israel’s former top diplomat in Washington — to talk through a proposal with White House officials, according to the report.
space city race
In Houston, a far-left insurgent challenges a Democratic incumbent on Israel
A Democratic primary in a Houston congressional district is shaping up to be the next battle over Israel in American politics — or at least, that’s what the far-left insurgent challenging a moderate Democratic incumbent in the state’s 7th Congressional District wants, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
New opportunity: Pervez Agwan, a first-time candidate and progressive climate activist, sees an opportunity to unseat Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) following the state’s redistricting process, which changed the 7th District from the suburban battleground Fletcher flipped in 2018 to a heavily Democratic, majority-minority district.
Israel attack: In a July interview with The Intercept, Agwan went on the offensive against pro-Israel activists and politicians, and pledged to end American support for Israel in what has so far been his only interview with a national publication. He slammed Fletcher for her connection to the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, which endorsed her in 2022. (A spokesperson for Agwan declined to comment on the race.)
Still in it: Agwan, who recently earned an MBA at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was not on the radar of many Democratic activists and local political experts before he decided to challenge Fletcher earlier this year. He hasn’t yet earned the endorsement of any elected officials, and Fletcher maintains a strong base of support among both local Democratic leaders and her Washington colleagues. But political insiders in Houston caution that it’s too soon to write off Agwan, who is already mounting a heavy ground game with door-knocking and in-person campaigning seven months before the March primary.
plaintiffs petition
Holocaust survivor’s estate appeals court order for payout to antisemitic picketers
A lawyer representing a Holocaust survivor is asking the Supreme Court to consider overturning a lower court decision holding his client’s estate liable for a significant payout to antisemites who have picketed a Michigan synagogue for years, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Background: An antisemitic group, including Holocaust deniers, has picketed the Beth Israel Congregation in Ann Arbor, Mich., for nearly two decades during Shabbat services. Two congregants who attended services at two different congregations at the site, Miriam Brysk — a Holocaust survivor who has since died — and Marvin Gerber, sued the group and its leader in federal court in 2019. They sought an injunction to limit when the picketers could demonstrate, arguing that their religious liberty was being violated, but were unsuccessful. Both plaintiffs separately petitioned the Supreme Court last year to take up the case, but the court declined to do so, without requesting a response from the defendants. A district court ordered the plaintiffs to pay $159,000 in attorneys’ fees to the respondents, including the picketers, which was upheld by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
New appeal: Marc Susselman, the attorney who initially represented both plaintiffs and has continued to represent Brysk, is again petitioning the Supreme Court, asking it to review the penalty in this case. The court will evaluate the petition in September, Susselman told JI. Susselman has accused the district court judge — who deemed the case frivolous and assigned attorneys’ fees — of being antisemitic or anti-Israel. “How do you explain the judge ruling that the Jewish complainers’ emotional distress is not a concrete injury?” Susselman told JI.
remembering
Robert Beren, donor to Jewish causes and head of prominent philanthropic family, dies at 97
Robert Beren, a prolific philanthropist, oil magnate and Republican donor who funded Jewish schools, yeshivas, agencies and synagogues in the United States and Israel, died on Wednesday, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports. He was 97.
Upbringing: Beren grew up in Wichita, Kan., at a time when Jews were prohibited from many institutions. His father, Israel Henry Beren, helped found Okmar Oil Company in the early 20th century and led it through the Great Depression. Continuing the family’s ties to the oil industry, Beren founded the oil and gas firm Berexco in the 1960s. His son, Adam, serves as chairman and president of Berexco today.
Community impact: During his time as president of the Wichita school board, Beren worked with the Urban League and other Jewish community leaders to desegregate Wichita’s elementary schools. Beren was president of the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation and the Hebrew Congregation in Wichita. A Harvard University graduate, Beren received his undergraduate degree in 1947 and an MBA in 1950. In 2016, a five-story addition to Harvard’s Winthrop House, which included additional undergraduate housing and space for social activities, was named in Beren’s honor as part of the Winthrop renewal project.
Family legacy: Beren is survived by daughters Nancy Beren, an active member of Jewish organizations in Houston; Julie Platt, board chair of Jewish Federations of North America; Amy Bressman, president of UJA-Federation of New York; and son Adam Beren, a former president of the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation, member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council and founder of Combat Antisemitism Movement. His grandchildren include actors Jonah, Ben and Henry Platt, Hollywood writer Theodore Bressman, Irene Beren Jefferson, Punchbowl co-founder Jake Sherman (through marriage) and Gen Z activist Sophie Beren. Jonah Platt reflected on Wednesday afternoon on his grandfather’s “tremendous” impact, telling eJP, “He instilled in all of us such a sense of responsibility to the Jewish community, to give back always and to always put an emphasis on philanthropy and education and Jewish values.”
Pic of the Day
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (center) visits the Stella Maris Monastery in Haifa on Wednesday, following a string of attacks on the site and a broader uptick in violence against Israel’s Christian community.
