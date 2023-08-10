👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we spotlight the Democratic primary in Texas’ 7th Congressional District, and report the latest on an ongoing legal battle in Michigan between the estate of a Holocaust survivor and antisemitic demonstrators. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Robert Beren, Iman Pahlavi and Larry Ellison.

Is a deal to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia imminent? Not so fast, the White House said on Wednesday after a Wall Street Journal report indicated that Riyadh and Washington had “agreed on the broad contours of a deal” that could see the kingdom establish official relations with the Jewish state within the next year.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, said the report “has left some people with the impression that the discussions are farther along and closer to some sense of certainty than they actually are.”

Refuting the WSJ’s reporting, Kirby said, “There’s no agreed framework to codify normalization or any of the other security considerations that we and our friends have in the region.”

The State Department was also quick to temper expectations. The WSJ report, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “vastly overstated the reality of the situation.”

“We’ve made progress on a number of issues,” Miller added, referring to talks that have taken place over the last several months, including a visit to Jeddah by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan two weeks ago. “I’m not going to get into what the progress is, but it is still a long road to go with an uncertain future.”

Trump administration National Security Council alum Richard Goldberg, who co-hosts JI’s podcast, cautioned observers to “[t]ake a deep breath.”

“Lots of posturing going on with little actual news,” Goldberg added. “The contours of a deal are the same as they were three months ago. Lots of details to work out.” The “biggest challenge,” Goldberg, now a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, remains Riyadh’s desire for its own nuclear enrichment program.

One thing we’re likely to see in any deal: a security agreement with the U.S. focused on deterring Iran, Axios’ Barak Ravid reports. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broached the subject in a phone call with President Joe Biden last month, and has offered to send Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer — Israel’s former top diplomat in Washington — to talk through a proposal with White House officials, according to the report.