In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Maryland state Del. Lesley Lopez, who is running to succeed Rep. David Trone, and highlight U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s comments at a Jewish charity dinner in London earlier this week. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and Arizona state Rep. Alma Hernandez.

At today’s 2024 National Defense Authorization Act markups in the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, lawmakers — Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) — are expected to introduce amendments incorporating the MARITIME Act into the NDAA, seeking greater naval cooperation among Abraham Accords member countries, an individual familiar with the effort told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod.

An Ernst spokesperson told JI that the Iowa senator is “hopeful” that the MARITIME Act will be included in the NDAA and that Ernst and Rosen are working on the issue.

The source added that they’re also expecting language, shepherded by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), requesting a report on Israel’s access to precision-guided munitions to be considered by the Senate Armed Services Committee. Such a report is already included in the base House NDAA bill.

The Senate’s base NDAA is expected to include a bill, introduced by Cotton, on expediting training for Israeli pilots on the KC-46 refueling aircraft, as well as positioning a U.S. KC-46 in Israel until Israel’s own order for the aircraft can be fulfilled. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) is also supporting this provision, the source said. Cotton, Peters and Gillibrand did not respond to requests for comment.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), who introduced companion legislation in the House that has 21 bipartisan co-sponsors, is expected to introduce an amendment adding this legislation to the House’s NDAA.

And an update on three amendments by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) we reported on yesterday: Banks’ amendments on aerial refueling tankers and precision-guided munitions in Israel failed to receive necessary clearances from other committees with jurisdiction, and may be offered when the bill comes to the House floor, according to an individual familiar with the situation. Banks’ amendment on joint exercises with Israel is expected to be included and passed in a package of amendments today, the source added.

Down Pennsylvania Avenue, President Joe Biden will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening for a private dinner ahead of tomorrow’s official state dinner.

Earlier today in Israel, William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, testified before the Knesset’s Committee on Immigration, Absorption and the Diaspora. Addressing the rise in global antisemitism, Daroff suggested that the Knesset committee “has a crucial role to play in building and engaging such a network [to fight antisemitism]. Jewish communities throughout the diaspora have collective experience in fighting the evils of antisemitism. Through conversations like these, we are able to learn from each other, share best practices, and hopefully end this scourge of evil.”

“By working in concert and leveraging our strengths,” Daroff added, “we can achieve significant progress in combating this vicious epidemic.”