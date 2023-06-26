Worthy Reads

🕍 Death of a Minyan: In The New York Times, Mark Oppenheimer explores how the Tree of Life shooting has impacted the congregations’ ability to reach a minyan of 10 people, required for certain prayers. “In the next phase of the trial, jurors will decide whether to give Mr. Bowers the death penalty. Those who support putting him to death may argue that his execution would deliver some sort of justice for the 11 he killed. But it will do nothing for those who cannot say Kaddish for a loved one because the 10th person at the minyan, the one who would have permitted the prayers to be said, is now underground. Tree of Life and its two tenant congregations all lost members in the shooting, and they all have struggled to replace these loyal minyan-makers. On the days when a synagogue gets to nine Jews, what is needed is another Jew who comes early, is reliably present, is simply there. Such a Jew can be pious or agnostic, observant or wayward. A Jew like me, or like you.” [NYTimes]

🗳️ Campaign Crew: The Wall Street Journal’s Ken Thomas and Catherine Lucey spotlight Jeffrey Katzenberg’s role as a co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. “A big personality in any room, Katzenberg has long exuded confidence from years as a top executive in the film industry and is known for his hard-driving ways. That confidence, people who have talked to him say, now extends to 2024, with a firm belief that Donald Trump is likely to be the Republican nominee and that Biden is well-positioned to beat him. Biden was less than 24 hours away from launching his re-election campaign in late April when he welcomed Katzenberg to the White House to discuss the role, which advisers said would provide a fresh, not-from-Washington outlook. A day later, the co-founder of DreamWorks SKG was announced as one of seven national co-chairs of Biden’s 2024 campaign. He is the only one who doesn’t hold elected office. Katzenberg’s role is still evolving but will certainly be broad, people close to the campaign say. He is expected to help raise as much as $2 billion, as well as working to connect the campaign with top minds in technology, social- media and messaging strategies.” [WSJ]

🌐 Regional Implications: In The Hill, Dov Zakheim cautions that the Biden administration’s efforts to reach a compromise with Iran over its nuclear program could affect efforts to expand the Abraham Accords. “The restoration of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh after a seven-year hiatus adds yet another complication to efforts to bring Saudi into the Abraham Accords. Iran will surely press the Saudis not to go any further in their dealings with the Jewish State. Moreover, if there is any truth to Iran’s thus-far unsubstantiated claim that it would soon establish a naval alliance with the Saudis, the UAE, and other Gulf states, Tehran would have another way to dissuade the Saudis from joining the Accords. Finally, it is difficult to see how the administration’s current efforts to reach an understanding with Iran would enhance the prospect of expanding the Abraham Accords. Deterring Iran has been a major driver of cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Indeed, it was the Obama administration’s decision not to keep its regional allies fully informed of its efforts to reach the agreement with Iran that brought the Saudis and Israelis together in the first place.” [TheHill]

🇸🇦 Saudi Sojourn: The New York Times’ Vivian Nereim looks at the growing popularity of Saudi Arabia among Christian travelers, who have flocked to the country in recent years. “These were not the visitors Saudi officials expected when they opened the country’s borders to leisure tourists in 2019, seeking to diversify the oil-dependent economy and present a new face to the world. First would come the adventurers, they thought — seasoned travelers searching for an unusual destination — and then the luxury market, with yacht owners flocking to resorts that the government is building on the Red Sea coast. No one in the conservative Islamic kingdom had planned for the Christians. Yet Christians of many stripes — including Baptists, Mennonites and others who call themselves ‘children of God’ — were among the first people to use the new Saudi tourist visas. Since then, they have grown steadily in numbers, drawn by word of mouth and viral YouTube videos arguing that Saudi Arabia, not Egypt, is the site of Mount Sinai, the peak where Jewish and Christian Scriptures describe God revealing the Ten Commandments.” [NYTimes]



☢️ Prevention Policy: In the Washington Post, Ambassador Dennis Ross suggests how the Biden administration can maintain a policy of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. “Senior administration officials have indicated that they have threatened Iran with severe consequences should they enrich to 90 percent (which is weapons-grade.) That’s good, but going from 60 to 90 percent takes little time. Moreover, freezing the Iranians at 60 percent means that enrichment to that level is now acceptable, even though it has no real utility other than for bombmaking. Worse, if 60 percent is largely in sites or facilities that are less and less vulnerable to attack, it means that Iran can develop a bomb at a time of its choosing. In other words, allowing the Iranians to enrich to 60 percent while allowing them to make their nuclear facilities invulnerable to attack amounts to the United States fundamentally altering its approach to the Middle East. Instead of seeking to prevent Iran from going nuclear as it has up until now, the United States would be tacitly shifting to a policy of accepting Iran’s nuclear status and relying on deterrence. It would be shifting from a policy of prevention to a policy of containment.” [WashPost]