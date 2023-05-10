👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the suspected terror attack at a Tunisian Jewish festival, and cover new legislation on Capitol Hill that targets Iran’s drone and missile programs. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Noa Kirel, Natan Sharansky and Steve Schwarzman.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said yesterday evening that he “canceled” an upcoming event set to be hosted at the Capitol by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and several anti-Israel groups commemorating the “Nakba” — the term translating to “catastrophe” that Palestinians use to refer to the founding of Israel. McCarthy said he’ll host a bipartisan briefing honoring the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Israel relations in the space Tlaib had reserved instead.

It’s not clear whether Tlaib will be able to move the event to another space in the Capitol or reschedule it. McCarthy reportedly overrode Tlaib’s reservation for a space in the Capitol Visitor’s Center and will use the space for his own event instead. Neither Tlaib nor McCarthy responded to requests for comment. Members are typically able to reserve event spaces throughout the Capitol complex at will and McCarthy did not specify what authority he was exercising to cancel Tlaib’s event.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said in a joint statement in response to Tlaib’s planned event, obtained by Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod, that “bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship has always been unbreakable and will remain strong for decades to come. Efforts to rewrite history and question the Jewish State’s right to exist will never succeed in Congress,” adding that “malicious narratives perpetuated by some of our colleagues do nothing but sow divisiveness and hate.”

The Department of Justice has reportedly indicted Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who fabricated much of his background and faced questions about potential campaign finance violations, on Tuesday. The exact charges Santos faces remain unclear. The indictment is likely to drive speculation over a potential special election to replace Santos into high gear, and has already brought about renewedpressure on Santos to resign.

The House Republican Conference has typically demanded that lawmakers step down once convicted of a crime, and McCarthy indicated he’ll follow the same model with Santos.

If Santos resigns this year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul would have 10 days to call a special election to replace him, to be held 70 to 80 days following the announcement. Candidates would be selected by party leadership. Any special election in Santos’ Long Island district, which President Joe Biden comfortably carried in 2020, would give Democrats a chance to narrow Republicans’ already-tenuous majority.

Elsewhere on the Hill, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing today on the conflict in Sudan, featuring testimony from Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Sarah Charles, assistant to the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

Fired Fox News hostTucker Carlson announced yesterday that he’ll be launching a new show on Twitter. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt condemned the development, saying, “Carlson used his primetime show to spread antisemitic, racist, xenophobic and anti-LGBTQ+ hate to millions. Now, he has a new platform to promote his hateful views.” Greenblatt added, “granting a platform to someone who acts as a Pied Piper for conspiracy theorists and extremists likely will worsen” Twitter’s “problems curbing hate speech.”

Following a tense calm after Israel launched Operation Shield and Arrow, rockets were fired from Gaza into southern and central Israel, including the Tel Aviv area, on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump, who yesterday was found liable for abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll, will appear on a CNN town hall tonight at 8 p.m. ET.