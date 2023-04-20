Worthy Reads

🎓 Campus Beat:Tablet’s Armin Rosen spotlights the sharp decline in the admission rates of Jews to Ivy League universities, considering the reasons behind the shift and the impact it will have on those campuses and on the Jewish community. “At every point in their history the Ivies have revealed what the existing elite values and whom it is willing to welcome into its ranks. Jews benefited from the meritocratic system of elite production that the Ivies administered in the postwar years and are at an apparent disadvantage now that the old system is considered exclusionary, unrepresentative, and otherwise ill-suited to the current needs and values of the people oveerseeing [sic] it. The Ivy League now presents conflicting answers as to whether Jews have a place within whatever post-meritocratic national elite the schools understand themselves to be building…This ‘discrimination’ against Jewish applicants isn’t narrowly the result of affirmative action, at least not in the sense of the redistribution of benefits, like elite university admissions, as a way of rectifying historical wrongdoing. Instead, the muddling of admission standards under the sign of social justice is an expression of a deeper and much older mentality among the Ivy administrations, one that predates affirmative action by decades or even centuries. The Ivy League schools are jealously protective of their self-image as the vanguard of the national elite — a self-appointed purpose that was always the sole determinant of whether Jews or any other demographic group would be admitted in large numbers.” [TABLET]

🗣️ Secretary Spills All: U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken gets candid about his life in an interview with Esquire’s Michael Sebastian. “I keep a card in my pocket with the names of every American who has been arbitrarily detained by other countries. I was incredibly happy that we were able to get [WNBA star] Brittney Griner home. It reinforces the determination to do everything we possibly can to bring home the others who remain in prisons around the world…The president shared with me one foundational premise for this job: It matters when we have close partnerships and friendships around the world. The first thing the president wanted me to do was roll up my sleeves and reengage with the world in ways we hadn’t been in recent years. He told me it’s going to pay off in ways we can’t imagine right now… It’s a lot harder effectively negotiating with my kids than it is with our Chinese or Russian counterparts. My son has a very effective response to my diplomatic overtures, and that response is “no.” I really do try to use every diplomatic trick in the book to get them to “yes.” My batting average isn’t quite Hall of Fame yet.” [Esquire]

👮 Religious Prosecution: In an op-ed for Religion News Service, David Saperstein discusses why sentencing Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers to death would go against Jewish morals and institutions. “The Reform and Conservative movements have condemned capital punishment altogether as ‘repugnant’ or ‘a stain upon civilization and our religious conscience.’ In 2001, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, representing a large number of national and local Jewish organizations, including the congregational arms of the Conservative, Orthodox and Reform movements, passed a resolution calling for a moratorium on the death penalty, emphasizing the racial and economic disparities in its application, the cruelty of specific methods of capital punishment and the innocent people who have been put to death…Nearly two millennia ago, the Talmud observed: ‘The one who saves a life, saves the world. The one who destroys a life, destroys the world.’ Bowers ended and upended the worlds of many. Yet if a civilized society can find ways other than taking a life to punish even the very worst of evildoers, we will model, and are helping save, a world that truly cherishes life.” [RNS]

📱 Taking the Social Out of Social Media:The New York Times’ Brian X. Chen explores how the increasing domination of brands and influencers over social media is sending some users to smaller networks to try to recapture the community feel. “Social media is, in many ways, becoming less social. The kinds of posts where people update friends and family about their lives have become harder to see over the years as the biggest sites have become increasingly ‘corporatized.’ Instead of seeing messages and photos from friends and relatives about their holidays or fancy dinners, users of Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat now often view professionalized content from brands, influencers and others that pay for placement.“ [NYTimes]

💲 From White House To Wall Street: The New York Times’ Kate Kelly examines the prevalence and ethicality of stock buying and selling by members of Congress. “A New York Times investigation last year showed that during a three-year period, nearly a fifth of federal lawmakers or their immediate family members had bought or sold stocks or other securities that could have been affected by their legislative work. Efforts to pass legislation to place limits on trading by members of Congress or to ban it have stalled in recent years. On Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Senator Jeff Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, and Senator Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio, announced a new bill intended to eliminate the practice that has 19 co-sponsors in the Senate.” [NYTimes]

💻 Eye on AI: The Washington Post’s Kevin Schaul, Szu Yu Chen and Nitasha Tiku take a deep dive into the websites fueling ChatGPT in an effort to unearth what sort of information is giving the system its intelligence. “Chatbots cannot think like humans: They do not actually understand what they say. They can mimic human speech because the artificial intelligence that powers them has ingested a gargantuan amount of text, mostly scraped from the internet…Tech companies have grown secretive about what they feed the AI. So The Washington Post set out to analyze one of these data sets to fully reveal the types of proprietary, personal, and often offensive websites that go into an AI’s training data.” [WashPost]