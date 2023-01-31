👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on a Holocaust commemoration event in Cairo yesterday and interview Nick Melvoin, who is launching a campaign in Los Angeles to take Adam Schiff’s seat in Congress. We also talk to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg about the scrutiny he’s facing over the decision to offer a plea deal to a man accused of participating in an antisemitic attack. Others in today’s Daily Kickoff include former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Jim Banks.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken kicked off a visit to Israel yesterday with a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, after which he tweeted, “Good to meet with Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu today in Jerusalem. We have an ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and look forward to working with the Prime Minister in support of the interests and values our nations have long shared.”

The Iranian threat, support for Ukraine against Russia, expanding the Abraham Accords and finding a solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict were among the issues raised during their meeting.

Blinken indicated that he had discussed with Netanyahu the controversial judicial reforms proposed by the Israeli government, saying, “Throughout the relationship between our countries, what we come back to time and again is that it is rooted both in shared interests and in shared values. That includes our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society – and the vibrancy of Israel’s civil society has been on full display of late. The commitment of people in both our countries to make their voices heard, to defend their rights, is one of the unique strengths of our democracies. Another is a recognition that building consensus for new proposals is the most effective way to ensure they’re embraced and that they endure. Our fellow democracies can also make us stronger.”

Blinken also met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. In all of his meetings, deescalating current tensions in the West Bank was a recurring theme. Blinken, along with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and Barbara Leaf, the State Department’s assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, met with civil society leaders at Jerusalem’s Feel Beit community and culture house this morning. From Jerusalem, Blinken headed to Ramallah for afternoon meetings with Palestinian Authority leaders.

On his last day in Europe, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff explored Berlin’s Jewish community. In an interfaith conversation with Jews, Protestants, Catholics and Muslims, he called on all groups — not just Jews — to fight antisemitism.

“We know this is not just a Jewish issue,” Emhoff said at the start of the meeting. It requires “deepening the relationships with the United States, with our friends and allies in Europe, and also across religions.”

Afterward, the second gentleman toured the Oranienburger Strasse Synagogue, a historic Reform synagogue that now is home to a small congregation. While part of the building was destroyed in Allied bombings during WWII, much of it survived the war thanks to a German police officer who protected it during the Kristallnacht pogrom. Emhoff met with Ukrainian refugees at the synagogue.

Back in Washington, Jordanian King Abdullah II is set to visit Capitol Hill today, meeting with lawmakers including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), amid heightened tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories. ICYMI: Read our report from earlier this week on Jordan-Israel relations here.

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) told Politico yesterday he’s likely to vote in favor of removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tipping one of the remaining Republican undecided votes into McCarthy’s column. But Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — who vocally opposed McCarthy’s speakership bid earlier this month, said he’s still undecided.

With two absences this week and three Republicans opposing the measure, Republicans don’t plan to hold a vote on the issue this week. Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said yesterday that Republicans are waiting on Democrats to finalize their committee assignments before the vote.