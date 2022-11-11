👋 Good Friday morning!

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will give Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form the next government on Sunday, after Herzog completed consultations this morning with representatives of all of the parties elected to the Knesset in last week’s general election.

Sixty-four Knesset members recommended that Netanyahu form the new government, 28 recommended incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the other 28 did not recommend anyone. Following the consultations, Eyal Shviki, the director-general of the Office of the President, called Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, and invited Netanyahu to meet with Herzog at his residence on Sunday.

By law, once the president assigns an individual the task of government formation, they have 28 days to do so. If an extension is required, the president has the legal authority to grant one extension of up to 14 days.

Much concern has already been expressed over the government Netanyahu is likely to form, particularly its inclusion of the 14-seat-strong far-right Religious Zionism party and one of its leaders, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is expected to receive a cabinet post. Without that party, Netanyahu looks unlikely to succeed in forming a coalition.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price yesterday addressed Ben-Gvir’s attendance at a memorial to Rabbi Meir Kahane, the slain Jewish supremacist and convicted terrorist, at a press briefing. An Israeli political party founded by Kahane’s son, called Kahane Chai, or Kahane Lives, was banned from the Knesset and deemed a terrorist organization by Washington.

“Celebrating the legacy of a terrorist organization is abhorrent; there is no other word for it,” said Price, who did not refer to Ben-Gvir by name. “We remain concerned, as we said before, by the legacy of Kahane Chai and the continued use of rhetoric among violent, right-wing extremists.”

It didn’t take long after Twitter rolled out a scheme in which users pay an $8 fee for the “blue check” verification for troll accounts to wreak havoc on the platform by creating fake Twitter users claiming to be celebrities, companies and other people of interest. Among those targeted by hoaxers posting racist and antisemitic tweets were AIPAC and the Anti-Defamation League, the latter of which was holding its annual summit at the same time a fake account claiming to be the nonprofit posted a tweet praising Musk as “the #HenryFord of our time.”

Musk’s takeover of the company and subsequent changes to the platform sparked a wave of high-level resignations, including Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of moderation and safety, who stepped down yesterday, a day after he appeared in a Twitter Spaces meeting to defend the company. Roth’s departure came hours after the publication of a Wall Street Journal article headlined “Twitter’s Moderation Boss Is an Unlikely Ally of Elon Musk” that described Roth as “a partner for achieving the goal [Musk] tweeted Sunday of making Twitter ‘by far the most accurate source of information about the world.’”