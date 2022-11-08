👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report from Dr. Mehmet Oz’s final rally as the Senate candidate makes his closing pitch to Pennsylvania voters, and bring you the latest from Sharm el-Sheikh, where Israeli President Isaac Herzog represented Israel at COP27.

It’s Election Day across the U.S. Among the questions that will begin to get answered when the first polls close at 6 p.m. ET: Will the GOP make the predicted gains in the House of Representatives, potentially ending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership? How will moderates on both sides of the aisle fare in a midterm cycle that has seen candidates on the fringes of each party beat out mainstream primary opponents? And who will come out ahead in the Senate, where Democrats hold the thinnest of margins?

JI’s Marc Rod and Gabby Deutch are on the ground today in Virginia and Pennsylvania, respectively, talking to voters and trailing the candidates in the final hours before polls close. Follow them at @marcrod97 and @gsdeutch. They’ll be bringing us live coverage throughout the day.

With control of the Senate up for grabs, our team has spent the last year talking to the candidates — from venture capitalists Blake Masters and J.D. Vance in Arizona and Ohio, to Lt. Govs. John Fetterman and Mandela Barnes in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who is locked in a tight race to keep the seat he won in a 2021 special election — looking to convince voters to send them to Washington. In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt has made gains on Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), despite revelations — first reported by Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel — that his campaign had employed a political activist with a history of attacking Jews and women online.

While Democratic primaries in Manhattan and Brooklyn — and New York’s controversial redistricting — attracted national attention during the summer months, attention has shifted to general election battles in other areas of the state, including in the Hudson Valley, where DCCC chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) is hoping to hold onto his seat, and Staten Island, where former Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) is fighting an uphill battle to win the seat back from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) in a district that was originally drawn to favor Democrats but was redrawn to Rose’s disadvantage after a court battle. On Long Island, Robert Zimmerman is up against George Santos in the race to succeed outgoing Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY).

Elsewhere in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) spent the final days of the campaign reaching out to Jewish communities in New York City and the upstate Hasidic enclaves. Both candidates boast support from key Jewish constituencies — Hochul received the backing of the Satmar community in Rockland County, while Zeldin picked up the endorsement of the Bobov Hasidic sect in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn as well as from Brooklyn’s Satmar community.

While some races in Michigan were settled over the summer — namely the member-on-member primary in the state’s 11th Congressional District that saw Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) defeat Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s victory in the neighboring 12th District — others, including Rep. Elissa’s Slotkin’s (D-MI) bid to keep her Lansing-area seat amid a challenge from Army veteran Tom Barrett, will be among the most-watched in the country.

Slotkin is one of a number of Democrats elected in 2018 who are fighting a last-minute GOP surge in momentum that observers predict is likely to flip control of the House. In Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) is facing a serious challenge from state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who, like Luria, boasts a military background in the Norfolk district, while Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who was endorsed by outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) this week, is facing a similar battle to keep her seat from Yesli Vega, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump.

We’re also keeping an eye on Florida, where Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is leading in the polls against Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), but congressional races around the state appear closer. In Miami, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is hoping to make history as the first Hispanic Jewish member of Congress and notched an endorsement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava last week, is challenging freshman Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL). On the state’s west coast, former Department of Defense official Eric Lynn and Anna Paulina Luna, who is backed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are running neck-and-neck in the most recent polling. In South Florida, Jared Moskowitz is expected to sail to victory in the race to succeed former Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), who left Congress to helm the American Jewish Committee. In Orlando, Maxwell Frost is hoping to make history as the first Gen Z Democrat in Congress as he seeks the seat being vacated by Demings.