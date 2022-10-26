U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Thomas-Greenfield meets with Jewish leaders

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with American Jewish leaders on Wednesday in New York, a day before the U.N. General Assembly is set to hear a presentation about a report from the U.N.’s Commission of Inquiry on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has been widely criticized by U.S. officials for its targeting of Israel.

The meeting, which drew about a dozen participants, featured an open-ended conversation with the ambassador, participants told Jewish Insider. The group discussed the Commission of Inquiry, which issued its report on the conflict in June, although participants declined to share specifics about the conversation.

“The ambassador certainly discussed broadly the importance of combating the resurgence of antisemitism, both at the UN — which, at the UN, it’s the anti-Israel bias — but more broadly, because she’s an American. She lives in our times,” said Elana Broitman, senior vice president for public affairs at Jewish Federations of North America. “She also just had a very open door to responding to questions or ideas from the audience.”

Other organizations who sent representatives included the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, J Street, UJA-Federation of New York and HIAS.

“Together, we can, we must, and we will take on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a tweet after the event.

Andrew Weinstein, a prominent Democratic fundraiser from South Florida who is serving as a public delegate to the General Assembly and who helped arrange the meeting, said Thomas-Greenfield wanted to address four issues.

“The first was combating antisemitism. The second was the commitment to fight against anti-Israel bias. That is obviously a concern. The third was support for the Abraham Accords, and then also support for a two-state solution, all things which are obviously Biden administration priorities,” Weinstein said.

The Biden administration reentered the U.N. Human Rights Council, a body that former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from due to concerns about bias against Israel. Thomas-Greenfield testified at a congressional hearing in June that the U.S. would have attempted to shut down the Commission of Inquiry if Washington had been a member of the Human Rights Council last year when it created the body.

“I think at the Human Rights Council you will begin to see that our presence will make a difference. And in the Security Council, I’m pushing aggressively against this unfair targeting,” she said.