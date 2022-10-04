Worthy Reads

📘 Heart of the Story: Tablet‘s Liel Leibovitz reviews Ruth Wisse’s new translation of Chaim Grade’s My Quarrel with Hersh Rasseyner, describing it as required reading for the Days of Awe. “At the very end of her introductory essay, Wisse called Grade’s story ‘an act of war, a subdued victory lap on the blood-soaked battlefield of Europe.’ Go back and read it again, and you see exactly what she means. Pay special attention to how Grade advances the plot from 1939 to 1948: ‘Nine more years passed, years of war and destruction.’ That’s it. Nine words is all the Holocaust merits, no more than a footnote to a much more fundamental, ancient, and eternal story, the story of the Jewish people.” [Tablet]

📲 Summers Days: The Washington Post‘s Jeff Stein and Tyler Pager analyze the influence of economist Larry Summers on the Biden administration. “After being ignored in discussions over the White House’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue package early last year, Summers emerged as a powerful critic of Biden — giving Republicans a political weapon as inflation skyrocketed and the president’s economic approval ratings cratered. Since then, White House officials have worked on what some privately characterize as a campaign to manage Summers, trying to make sure he feels heard — if not always heeded. Summers is in routine contact not only with [Treasury Secretary Janet L.] Yellen and [Director of the National Economic Council Brian] Deese but also Chief of Staff Ron Klain, with whom he communicates roughly weekly, as well as the president himself, with whom he has spoken privately around a half-dozen times over the last year.” [WashPost]

💸 Grassroots Fundraising: Axios‘ Andrew Solender takes a look at fundraising tactics employed by lesser-known candidates challenging prominent House members, such as Marcus Flowers, who is running against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. “Flowers has raised a staggering $10.8 million — despite being all but certain to lose. He’s the Democrat challenging the right-wing firebrand Greene, whose district voted for former President Trump by nearly 40 points in 2020…If you’re on Twitter and follow politics, you’ve probably encountered at least one tweet like this: ‘I’m [name], the [party affiliation] and [profession] running to defeat [controversial House member]. Please retweet and follow to help grow our platform and spread the word that this seat is winnable!’ It’s a format often employed by candidates running against these high-profile bogeymen.” [Axios]

🇦🇿🇮🇱 Baku Bedfellows: In The Jerusalem Post, Seth Frantzman spotlights the growing ties between Israel and Azerbaijan, following Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s trip to the country. “With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a new world order has emerged that is more chaotic. This means there will likely be more conflict in the region and adjacent areas. There could be more clashes between Baku and Yerevan. Turmoil in Iran could spill over and it is only a matter of time before more clashes in Iraq; and in Yemen. Given all these realities Israel not only wants the ties with Baku to flourish but to cement them publicly. That is partly why Gantz’s trip matters so much. It’s about the public aspect, not just quiet arms trade or energy trade. The government of [Yair] Lapid and [Naftali] Bennett, along with Gantz’s transformative role as a Defense Minister diplomat, has put emphasis on public meetings and trips; unlike Netanyahu’s administration which preferred fewer public events.” [JPost]