It’s primary day in Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Here are the races we’re watching:

In Wisconsin, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes appears poised to win the Democratic nomination to take on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), after Alex Lasry and Sarah Godlewski both ended their campaigns in the final weeks before today’s primary. Political activist Steven Olikara remains in the race.

In Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is facing a primary challenge from former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels, who notched an endorsement over the weekend from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

And in Connecticut, Republican Leora Levy is hoping an endorsement from former President Donald Trump will push her campaign over the finish line in her primary battle to take on Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) in November.

In federal court in New York yesterday, Ben & Jerry’s sought to stop its parent company, Unilever, from transferring its Israel-based ice cream operations to the company’s longtime Israeli franchisee, American Quality Products — a deal that was finalized in June — over concerns that the Israeli operation could undermine the ice cream company’s social mission. Ben & Jerry’s latest effort may be too little, too late, Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law President Alyza Lewin tells us. “All the steps that needed to be taken have been taken,” Lewin told JI. “The trademark licenses have been transferred. It’s a done deal.”

Following the resumption of nuclear talks with Iran last week, E.U. officials on Monday circulated a draft of the final deal — which was accepted by U.S. officials but has not yet been agreed to by Iranian diplomats. Previously, one sticking point had been Washington’s refusal to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of Foreign Terror Organizations. It is unclear whether Iran dropped this demand, or how it fits into the text of the deal being distributed by E.U. diplomats.

A spokesperson for Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told JI, “As Senator Rosen has repeatedly stated, Iran can never be allowed to have a nuclear weapons capability. This means any future agreement should be longer and stronger.”

Robert Satloff, the executive director of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, referred to recent headlines about a revived nuclear deal as “theater.”

“We have been close to — and far from — a deal for a long time; that is to say, the only thing standing in the way of a deal is Iran’s preference for the status quo. If that changes, we have a deal; if it doesn’t, no deal,” Satloff told JI.